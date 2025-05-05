Farewelled with songs of peace

Bilge Su Yıldırım

Sırrı Süreyya Önder, DEM Party Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair, politician, and artist, who had been receiving treatment in hospital for 18 days, was laid to rest yesterday following a ceremony at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Taksim, İstanbul. Thousands of citizens flocked to AKM to bid farewell to Önder, filling the entire hall an hour before the ceremony began. Thousands more, unable to enter, gathered in a crowd stretching from AKM to Taksim Square.

The ceremony was attended by CHP Chair Özgür Özel, DEM Party Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, DEM Party İstanbul MP Pervin Buldan, as well as representatives from the SOL Party, EMEP, many politicians, and members of democratic mass organisations. İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently imprisoned in Silivri Prison, sent a wreath to the ceremony. Dozens of Peace Mothers also came to AKM to pay their respects to Önder.

In front of AKM, waste collectors held a banner reading “We bore your burden, rest in peace Brother Sırrı,” while students carried one that read “The peace you devoted your life to will come for you.”

Önder’s coffin was brought into the hall at 10:35 and was greeted with prolonged applause and chants. After a minute’s silence, the crowd watched a video tribute to Önder, accompanied by the slogans “Our promise to Sırrı will be peace” and “Long live the brotherhood of peoples.”

“I SAW SOMETHING THAT RESEMBLED PEACE”

The first speech at the ceremony was delivered by Önder’s daughter, Ceren Önder Kandemir. Reading the letter she wrote while keeping vigil by her father’s side in the hospital, she began with, “I know you’ll still hear this, dad.” The letter included the following words: “Rest now, my crane bird. We will be okay. We will always tell the children about you. Even if your jokes sound awkward in our mouths, we’ll try to imitate them. There’s a kind of peace inside me now that I can’t quite explain. It’s the peace of you no longer needing to fight. You wanted to see peace (…)”

The second speech was given by Önder’s brother, Ali Önder. Greeting the hall with his brother’s words, “Greetings, comrades!”, he said: “He explained why he wanted to go into politics like this: ‘This blood, this pain must stop in this country. I have no property or wealth, I just want to leave a country worth living in for Ceren.’ He had no wealth, but he left behind a mountain of people like you for us. His greatest wish was peace. I don’t think that wish will be left unfulfilled seeing you all here, I truly believe it will take shape and come to life. Finally, I want to say one thing. If he were here now, he would bid farewell to you like this: ‘Greetings to those who love me, and to those who don’t.’”

“THE EUPHRATE WILL FLOW INTO THE MARMARA”

Following the family’s tributes, DEM Party Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan took the stage. Hatimoğulları said: “Your life story was the story of workers, labourers, and women living in this land. That’s why this pain cuts so deep. To everyone who has paid a price on this soil, we make this promise: this time, peace will prevail. Farewell, our dear comrade. We will never forget you.”

Bakırhan bid farewell to Önder with the following words: “Your struggle was as deep-rooted as the land you came from and the stories you told. You dedicated yourself to peace so that not a single person would suffer. You crossed islands, mountains, and cities for peace. We promise you, Sırrı, peace will win. The waters of the Euphrates will flow into the Marmara.”

Directors Levent Kazak and Berkun Oya also paid tribute to Önder from the stage. Peace Mother Revşen Döner offered her farewell with a heartfelt speech. The final words came from DEM Party İstanbul MP Pervin Buldan, who said: “You left me, you left us, on the path we set out on together. Sırrı, ancient friend of the Kurds, it is so hard to say goodbye to you. You were Turkish, you were Kurdish, you were Alevi. You were a tree, a rose, a flower in nearby Gezi Park. You were a comrade, a soul to every beating heart. You brought about social peace, you brought every culture together. Don’t worry. Rest in peace, Sırrı. We will fulfil the dreams and trust you left with us. I kiss your beautiful eyes and your wounded heart.”

After the speeches, Önder’s daughter Ceren Önder Kandemir said: “For 18 days in the hospital, I played this folk song three times a day. He loved it so much… Listen, dad,” and played Neşet Ertaş’s Allı Turnam. As Önder listened to Allı Turnam one last time, the entire hall joined in the song.

In accordance with Önder’s will, his funeral prayer was led by İhsan Eliaçık.

THE TREES OF GEZI STOOD IN SALUTE

Following the ceremony, Önder’s body was taken from AKM to be buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery after the funeral prayer held at Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Mosque in Levent during the late afternoon. Thousands of citizens awaiting Önder overcame the barricades set up around Gezi Park and began marching towards Levent. As Önder’s funeral procession passed the trees for which people had once thrown themselves in front of excavators to prevent them from being cut down, the crowd chanted, “A thousand salutes to those who fell and fought in Gezi.”

When the procession reached Osmanbey, citizens passed by the Sebat Apartment building, where Hrant Dink was assassinated, chanting, “In defiance of fascism, you are my brother, Hrant.” The march continued through Osmanbey and Mecidiyeköy, ending in Levent.

After the funeral prayer at Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Mosque, Önder was laid to rest in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery, accompanied by thousands of mourners.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Barış türküleriyle yolcu edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 5, 2025.