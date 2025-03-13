Farmers are considering quitting agriculture

Halil ERTUNÇ

The evaluation meeting for the "Farmer Satisfaction and Expectations Research Report" prepared by the Muğla Planning Agency (MUPA) was held at the Cengiz Bektaş Urban Memory Auditorium. The meeting focused on the views, expectations, and assessments of farmers from Muğla, Aydın, and Denizli, as well as agricultural policies.

The report, which aimed to analyse the economic, social, and environmental challenges faced by farmers in these three provinces, revealed that 25% of farmers in the region stated they would quit farming if they had the means. It also showed that 70% of farmers reported their income does not cover their expenses, while 50% of farmers in Muğla stated they were unable to sell their produce. Additionally, 65% of farmers in Muğla expressed dissatisfaction with farming.

The report highlighted that farming remains largely inherited from family traditions, yet most farmers perceive it as difficult and unsustainable. While younger generations show little interest in agriculture, some individuals from other sectors have turned to farming—only to face high costs and low retention rates. Over 70% of farmers struggle to cover expenses, and many face significant challenges in marketing their products, often being forced to sell at low prices.

The study also pointed to serious issues in accessing water resources, finding agricultural labor, and a shortage of seasonal workers. It particularly noted that shepherd shortages have become a major problem for livestock farmers and that incentive policies are needed to attract new generations to farming.

The report’s conclusions emphasized the urgent need for policy interventions to reduce agricultural costs, strengthen water management, develop direct sales mechanisms, address labour shortages, and revise agricultural policies to align with farmers' needs. The findings underscore the critical necessity of reforms to prevent further decline in the agricultural sector and ensure its sustainability.

Source: Çiftçi toprağa küstü