Farmers harvested, still left in debt

Aycan Karadağ

The harvest process has started once again in the fertile soils of the Aegean. However, the report published by the Muğla Planning Agency in March 2025 shows that farmers did not find what they expected in this period. Rising costs from seed to harvest wiped out the money farmers earned when selling their products. Seventy percent of farmers stated that their income did not cover their expenses.

One of the biggest difficulties faced by farmers during the harvest period was the increase in diesel and fertiliser prices. According to the Muğla Planning Agency report, 38.7% of farmers pointed to diesel prices and 33.4% to fertiliser prices as the main problem.

Another major issue is access to water needed for irrigation. 74% of participants said they could not access sufficient water for irrigation. This problem directly affects both productivity and the quality of life of farmers. High costs and the water crisis wiped out the abundance of the harvest, leaving farmers burdened with debt.

ESCAPE FROM AGRICULTURE HAS BEGUN

According to the report, two-thirds of farmers could not find workers to work in the fields when needed. The migration of the young population from rural to urban areas, the decrease in seasonal workers and rising daily wages deepened this problem. Farmers stated that the harvest was not carried out on time and products were wasted in the fields. In addition, labour shortages increased the need for mechanisation.

This picture during the harvest process accelerates the escape of farmers from agriculture. According to the Muğla Planning Agency report, one in four farmers said they did not plan to continue farming under current conditions. The rate of those wanting to quit farming rose as high as 62.4%. This threatens the future of the sector and directly affects food security.

WATER CRISIS STRUCK THE HARVEST

The water problem stands out as one of the biggest obstacles in Aegean agriculture. 74% of participants said they could not access sufficient water for irrigation. This problem has grown due to climate change, drought and inadequate infrastructure. Especially in Aydın and Denizli, farmers emphasised the need to improve water resources and irrigation infrastructure. Farmers need modern irrigation systems to be expanded and fair planning in water management. The report’s data also revealed that most farmers are not satisfied with current agricultural policies. Farmers’ anger has grown due to insufficient state support, failure to reduce water and energy costs, and regulations prioritising corporate interests. Farmers stated that they do not receive the value of their labour and that their work is devalued. They said the state must provide stronger support to secure their livelihood.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Çiftçi hasat yaptı, yine borçlu kaldı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 29, 2025.