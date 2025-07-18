Farmers' inflation in Turkey hits all-time high

Economy Service

Inflation continues to rise for farmers. As production costs continue to increase, farmers are incurring losses on every product. Producer inflation in agriculture broke all-time records on a monthly basis. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) shared data on the agricultural producer price index (Agricultural-PPI) for June 2025. Significant price increases have occurred in agricultural products.

According to the data released, the Agricultural-PPI increased by 50.31% annually. The index reached its highest level since its first calculation in 2010. The monthly increase of 18.82% set a record. Compared to December of the previous year, the Agricultural-PPI increased by 33.74%. A 35.46% increase was also recorded based on the 12-month average.

RECORD FRUIT PRICES

The effects of agricultural frost were felt in the index. A record increase was calculated in fruit prices. The sub-group with the highest annual change was soft-kernel fruits and hard-kernel fruits with an increase of 202.59%, while the sub-group with the highest monthly change was soft-kernel fruits and hard-kernel fruits with an increase of 47.92%.

Compared to the previous month, there was a 19.98% increase in agriculture and hunting products and related services, a 0.50% increase in forestry products and related services, and a 5.25% increase in fish and other fishery products; aquatic products; and supporting services for fishing.

In the main groups, compared to the previous month, there was a 0.22% increase in annual plant products and a 51.08% increase in perennial plant products. There was also a 0.19% decrease in live animals and animal products.

DON'T ABANDON CORN TO THE MARKET

Corn producers are counting down the days until harvest. Farmers, facing rising costs, are demanding a minimum price from the Grain Board (TMO), which did not announce a purchase price last year. Mutlu Doğru, President of the Adana Farmers' Union, shared the corn cost calculated by the Union. Doğru demanded a minimum price of at least 12.50 TL per kilogram for the 2025 season.

Drawing attention to the disappointment caused by crop losses and tax incentives for corn imports, Doğru said, ‘This decision was a major disappointment for our farmers who suffered frost damage in alternative crops, struggled to find water due to the dry winter, and could not access production financing in a high-interest environment.’ Doğru noted that the TMO, which last announced a base price in 2023, should not leave producers to the mercy of the market this year.

DAIRY PRODUCERS HAVE BEEN DISADVANTAGED

The National Dairy Council (USK) updated the raw milk purchase price for the first time in seven months, but the failure to disclose cost data for two months sparked criticism. CHP Tokat Deputy Kadim Durmaz stated that milk producers have been left to their fate due to the National Milk Council (USK) not disclosing raw milk production costs for two months, saying, “The National Milk Council announced a reference purchase price of 17.15 TL for raw milk, but producers in Tokat and many other provinces are selling their milk for 13 TL. This is clear exploitation. As production costs rise, producers are forced to sell their milk for 12-13 TL per litre in many provinces like Tokat, let alone at the reference price. But the National Dairy Council is not disclosing the costs. Why? This silence is a betrayal of the producer's hard work. Without transparency, there is no trust. The National Milk Council's duty is to protect the producer, not to safeguard the buyer's interests.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Çiftçinin enflasyonu tüm zamanların rekorunu kırdı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 18, 2025.