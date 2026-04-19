Feminist strategies under the grip of authoritarian regimes and imperialism – 2 Opposing Both Internal Repression and External Intervention

Sarya Toprak

The narrative of “saving women” lies at the center of postcolonial feminist debates—an approach that addresses inequalities not only through gender but also in relation to colonialism, race, class, and imperialism. This narrative has long functioned as an ideological tool in legitimizing imperial interventions. We spoke with Prof. Nikita Dhawan, Head of the Department of Political Science at the Technical University of Dresden, who analyzes both the historical continuities and contemporary ruptures in the tense relationship between feminist theory and global politics, and discusses the key challenges feminism faces today.

According to Dhawan, the relationship between imperial “rescue” discourses and local patriarchal violence cannot be understood through a one-dimensional lens. Emphasizing that feminist movements must simultaneously confront both global power relations and local mechanisms of oppression, Dhawan offers striking examples of how such a balance might be achieved.

How do you think the “saving women” narrative has transformed in recent years? Does it still remain at the center of imperial projects today?

One of the most important contributions of postcolonial feminism has been to highlight the centrality of gendered violence to imperial projects. A canonical text in postcolonial studies, Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak’s Can the Subaltern Speak? demonstrates how colonial and indigenous patriarchies reinforce one another by weaponizing the issue of gendered vulnerability. Spivak shows that colonial rescue narratives construct colonized women as victims of allegedly non-European misogynistic cultures, thereby justifying imperialism as an emancipatory project. At the same time, native patriarchies often invoke women’s “choice” in ways that obscure structural coercion and reify constrained forms of agency. Her well-known formulation,“white men saving brown women from brown men,” captures how gendered violence becomes an alibi for empire.

The continuities with contemporary geopolitics are striking. During the so-called War on Terror and the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, then First Lady Laura Bush delivered radio addresses framing the intervention as a mission to liberate Afghan women from Taliban rule. Media imagery reinforced this narrative, notably through widely circulated images of Afghan women discarding the burqa. More recently, during the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran, similar rhetorics of emancipating Iranian women have been mobilized to justify military intervention. Yet these narratives sit uneasily alongside documented civilian harm. For instance, a missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab killed over 160 students and staff. Such events starkly expose the contradiction at the heart of imperial “rescue” narratives.

How can feminist movements oppose imperial interventions while simultaneously addressing local patriarchal violence? How can this balance be maintained?

It is crucial to practice a multidirectional critique, one that not only confronts racist, white supremacist, and colonial forms of violence, but also addresses violence within migrant communities and postcolonial societies. Feminists in the Global South, for instance in countries such as Iran, Nigeria, Mexico, or Argentina, each shaped by distinct histories of colonialism, anticolonial struggle, and patriarchy, offer important insights into how such a critique can be enacted. They simultaneously resist violence within their families, communities, and nation-states, while also challenging global hegemonic economic, socio-political, and discursive structures that shape their everyday lives, particularly in areas such as reproductive and labor rights. A clear example is the Ni Una Menos movement in Argentina, which mobilizes against femicide and gender-based violence within society while simultaneously linking these struggles to broader critiques of economic precarity, neoliberal austerity, and global inequalities. In Iran, the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement that emerged after the killing of Mahsa Amini illustrates this multidirectional critique. Women mobilized against state violence, compulsory veiling laws, and broader patriarchal control over their bodies, while also resisting the ways their struggle is appropriated within global geopolitical agendas. In doing so, they contest both internal repression and external instrumentalization.

What limits is postcolonial feminism facing today?

For decades, the feminist strategy, – inspired by Marxism, – of consciousness-raising and empowerment seemed a reliable antidote to patriarchal ideology. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has taught us feminists an eye-opening lesson. The entire world watched the video, in which Trump boasted that he could “grab 'em by the pussy.” And he still got elected president. It is instructive that a clear majority of white women voted Trump to victory and his female supporters stated that Trump’s offensive remarks did not affect their decision. How can we explain this? Why do people desire that which is against their self-interest? Ironically, the more Trump voters are shamed, the more dogmatic they get. This confronts us with the task of exploring other strategies of persuasion. How to build alliances with people, who do not share your political ideals?

International feminist solidarity is often shaped by unequal power relations. How can these hierarchies be overcome?

It is one of the cursed legacies of neoliberalism that it pits one vulnerable group against the other, despite decades of intersectional research, advocacy and activism. It is extremely important not to foreground one struggle at the cost of others and to simultaneously fight against racism, antisemitism, sexism, transphobia, ableism, just to name a few modes of discrimination. Here we encounter the challenge of “attention economy,” where minorities are pitted against each other to raise awareness about their causes, experiences and concerns. In such a scenario, there is the danger of inverting the feminist principle of the “personal is political” to “only the personal is political.” This approach reduces politics to self-interest, both individual and collective. Communities and safe spaces are extremely important, particularly for precarious, vulnerable, marginalized groups who are at the receiving end of extreme forms of violence on a daily basis, whether it's discursive, or structural, or physical violence. At the same time, it is crucial to engage with other people’s concerns and experiences in order not to become indifferent to the pain of others. As an antidote to neoliberal “divide and rule” tendencies, it is urgent to actively and effectively seek and build alliances by focusing on the intertextuality of our narratives and struggles. What we need is to nurture an ethics of listening, which might open possibilities of building alliances.

Otherwise, there is a serious danger of segregated politics. Shared experiences and affinities create collectivities, where we listen to each other and find our own voice. The antidote to tyranny and terror is to connect with each other and to share, anger, fear, anxiety, but also laughter and joy. But this sharing cannot be limited only to an intimate group of loved ones, which is why the idea of political friendship is significant for political action. While friendships in intimate domestic spaces are about feeling secure, respected and cherished for who you are, political friendships are more difficult to forge as we are confronted with those, who strongly differ from us in many ways, including ideologically. So the challenge is building, nurturing and consolidating relationships, where differences make a difference. This is neither compliancy nor opportunism; rather it is about recognizing and being vigilant that every time we censure others for their flaws and blank spots, we should not disregard our own.

In your view, what will be the most critical area of debate in feminist theory in the coming period?

I think one of the biggest challenges for feminist scholarship as well as activism is how to contest the weaponizing of emancipatory politics. Let us take the case of the blockbuster movie Barbie, which was celebrated the biggest cultural phenomena of 2023. It received rave reviews as a brilliant satire of toxic masculinity as well as gender stereotypes.

The film mocked Mattel, the American multinational toy and entertainment company, who are the manufacturers of the Barbie doll as well as the film’s producers. Despite the superdiversity and universal appeal of Barbies, who come in numerous races, ethnicities, hairstyles, and body sizes, it is notable, that although Barbies are designed in United States, where the marketing and advertising strategies are devised and where most of the profits are made, the body parts and wardrobe of this toy are mostly produced in the global South.

The fact that the movie Barbie was the highest grossing film made by a female director, a celebrated feminist, gave the film and its producers “plausible deniability” that they are on the right side of history. So here we have the a case of capitalism weaponizing feminism and feminist subversive strategies to reinforce its hegemony. In this toy story, feminism and capitalism, emancipation and commercialism, power and resistance all come together with the ultimate aim to generate profits. The lesson for feminism is that any meaningful struggle for gender justice must also contest imperialism and capitalism.