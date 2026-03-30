Feminist strategies under the pressure of authoritarian regimes and imperialism – I Women are their own liberators

Sarya Toprak

At a time when authoritarian regimes are gaining strength across the world, and wars and security policies are shaping the political agenda, the discourse of “women’s rights” is increasingly becoming central to global debates. Particularly in the Middle East, the claim of “liberating women” is turning into both a mechanism of control for local authorities and a language used to legitimize international interventions. In this context of dual pressure, the question of how feminist movements position themselves — and how militarism and anti-gender ideologies intertwine with gender regimes — is becoming ever more critical.

In this interview, we spoke with Cynthia Enloe, one of the leading figures of feminist international relations and a professor of political science, about the intersections of authoritarianism, militarism and anti-gender ideology, the historical and contemporary functions of the “saving women” narrative, and how feminist struggles can navigate these complex power structures.

In recent years, we have seen the simultaneous rise of authoritarianism, militarism and anti-gender policies in many parts of the world. How do you assess the relationship between these developments?

To tell you the truth, Sarya, authoritarianism, militarism and anti-gender ideology seem so intimately intertwined today that they’re almost indistinguishable. In practice, though, the three are not synonymous. Each relies on particular assumptions, values, fears and actions. This matters. To resist each – or even to recognize when we ourselves might be complicit in one of them – we need to know their distinctive dynamics.

For instance, authoritarianism is a package of beliefs that includes the assumption that strong leaders make us safer, that “strength” is weakened by compromising, collaborating as equals and insisting that those who are given authority (by us) be held accountable for their actions. A leader who fosters (or enforces) these questionable beliefs is authoritarian. But – and this is often overlooked – any follower is also authoritarian if they yearn for such a leader, if they surrender their rights and their own powers of scrutiny to such a presumptuous leader. Authoritarianism is not just a set of beliefs held by a power-hungry leader; it describes the beliefs held by the power-hungry leader’s supporters.

To prevent authoritarianism from taking root, we need to learn the skills of building mutual trust among equals, the arts of collective governing, and the practice of holding each other accountable. That learning needs to happen over our entire lifetimes. It needs to happen inside our families, in our schools and workplaces, in our religious communities, in our political parties and social movements and within our local communities.

Cynthia Enloe

What about militarism? It so often goes hand-in-hand with authoritarianism, doesn’t it?

It does. Partly, I think, that’s because military organizations and militarized police forces are organized so hierarchically. If militarized organizations become influential in any of our societies, they help normalize authoritarian ways of thinking and behaving. People in the upper ranks give orders to those in the lower ranks; command, not collaboration, is the taken-for-granted mode of relationship; discipline, not creativity, is the most valued personal trait.

Secondly, wannabee authoritarian rulers, in practice, often cannot persuade most of their citizens to adopt deferential, passive attitudes, so they need to wield physical violence to enforce deference. They rely of militarized police, secret services and armies to quash dissent. That is one reason why authoritarian rulers are so obsessed with the likelihood of coups: they rely so heavily on their militarized security forces to stay in power that they worry 24/7 about security forces becoming “disloyal.”

But is militarism more than just justifying powerful security forces? Is it, like authoritarianism, also a package of ideas we each can absorb or reject?

Yes, it is. Feminists – including wonderful Turkish feminist researchers - have spent years studying the subtle workings of militarism. They have learned to look closely at what distinctive ways of thinking normalizes militarism, allowing it to seep into the fibers of a society.

At the core of militarism are certain beliefs: that the world is a dangerous place, that having “enemies” is normal, and that only institutions designed to wield violence will provide us with security. None of these beliefs is “natural.” Each has to be taught and retaught. That means they can be challenged and supplanted with alternative ideas and expectations.

Militaristic beliefs begin to lose their aura of naturalness when we discover that those people who we’ve been taught to see as enemies – people of different ethnicities or races, people practicing different religions or sexual preferences, people from other countries - turn out, upon our own closer inspection, to be more like us than we imagined. These allegedly frightening people turn out to be valuable workmates or teammates, helpful neighbors; they might turn out to be not threatening, just interesting.

If the world is not as dangerous as we’ve been led to believe – if it’s more complex, more exciting - maybe we don’t need such large national defense budgets; we won’t accept defense company executives wielding so much policy influence; we don’t need compulsory male conscription. Crucially, if this world is better thought of as complex, not necessarily “dangerous,” then maybe we won’t let government officials justify their greed, secrecy and abuses of power under the convenient camouflage of “national security.”

But aren’t there actual dangers out there in the world today?

There are. But those actual dangers are best addressed by non-militarized responses. For instance, in some regions, the threat of earthquakes is real. But fire-power is not the answer. Enforcing tougher building codes is. Climate change is fomenting more ferocious storms, floods and droughts. The most effective response to that danger is to take money away from bloated defense budgets and redirect the public funds to investments in scientific research and efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

Recognizing and addressing these collective dangers would mean depending less on militarized ideas and institutions. Redefining what are the actual dangers we collectively face and responding to them effectively would have positive gender consequences. Rolling back militarism in order to be more effective in addressing actual dangers would lessen the privileging of a narrow, militarized notion of manliness.

Authoritarianism is as old as Julius Ceaser. Militaristic beliefs probably have been around since humans invented the spear. But “anti-gender ideology” seems new.

It may seem new, but anti-gender ideology may be just an updated formula for keeping women – all sorts of women – in “their place.” That patriarchally fantasized “place” is the domestic sphere. Sometimes this allegedly naturally feminized place is imagined as “the kitchen.” Sometimes this patriarchal place is all-consuming, sacrificing motherhood. Sometimes it is celebrated as the “happy marriage” in which the husband rules the household and the wife obeys.

According to the anti-gender ideologues – in today’s Hungary, Vatican, Russia and other countries I’m sure readers can name – the supposedly “natural” place for women is certainly not in the public sphere, it’s not at the table where economic, political and national security decisions are made. Those places, according to the anti-gender idealogues are naturally meant for men. Well, not just for men, for what the ideologues imagine to be “real men.”

The very concept of “gender” seems to be quite frightening to the adopters of anti-gender imaginings because gender – that is, the swirl of ideas around what constitutes femininity and what constitutes masculinity – are so fluid.

Similar to militarists and to authoritarian leaders and their authoritarian followers, the anti-genderists prefer rigidity. They like certainty and predictability. For them, comfort comes in the form of women following one predictable socio-cultural script and men following another – separate, though compatible – script. Men who become conscientious objectors, women who are indifferent to marriage, boys who prefer poetry over football, girls who eschew dolls for soccer balls – all of these make anti-gender ideologues nervous, very nervous.

How wonderfully convenient and comfortable this patriarchal narrow set of gender expectations is for authoritarians and for their militaristic allies. A strong leader is imagined by the anti-gender believers to be naturally - there’s that notion of “natural” cropping up again! – male. National security is imagined to be an arena of policy making the good mother and loyal wife wouldn’t even want to enter, preferring to improve her recipes and take care of the children while “real men” make the decisions about how best she can be protected.

I know! It all sounds like a cartoon! But for many men who don’t know how to work on an equal footing with women, it is a reassuring fantasy. And, for some women, such a gender-rigid social system, imbued with such patriarchal expectations, can feel quite comfortable, even rewarding.

You can see how women – and girls – who have bigger aspirations, who ask inconvenient - feminist - questions about domestic violence, about shrinking women’s reproductive rights, about spending more on defense than on education or environmental protection - how these women can appear dangerous to nervous militarists and authoritarian wannabees. It’s no wonder, then, that in some oppressive political systems today feminists are labeled “national security threats.”

The women’s movement in Iran has gained significant visibility on a global scale in opposition to the clerical regime and has achieved certain gains largely through its own strength. Although these may not be legally recognized, many of the people we spoke to noted that this process has had an impact in the public sphere. In contrast, whilst the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran are being debated today, politicians such as Trump and Netanyahu speak of “liberating” Iranian women. From a feminist perspective, can such external military interventions truly bring freedom for women?

The short answer is “No.” Colonizers, expansionists and imperialists have been using – well, trying to use this rationale (it doesn’t always work, of course!) – to justify their masculinized ambitions for generations. Sometimes they dress up their justifications as “women’s liberation.”

But those militarized justifiers usually have to frame the histories of the societies they are invading, bombing or occupying as if women there have no histories of their own. For instance, the American post-World War II military occupiers of Japan liked to claim that they “gave” Japanese women the right to vote. That claim sounds pretty hollow, though, when we learn that Japanese women had been organizing to expand their political rights, including the right to vote, since the early 1900s. Or take the current Putin regime’s claim that its military aggression will save Ukrainian women from supposed neo-Nazi oppression. That imperial justification collapses when we realize that Ukrainian women have been writing about and organizing against Russian imperialism for over a century.

No one has given women the vote. Women everywhere have struggled and organized to end the male-only voting systems. In Iceland, the UK, the Philippines, Turkey, Egypt, the US and Germany, women have won the vote.

I’ve had to learn never to assume women in any country are merely passive victims waiting for a male liberator, a foreign male liberator or a home-grown male liberator.

That scenario of “passive-women-victims-waiting-or-the-male-liberator” is deeply patriarchal. If we swallow that erroneous narrative, we, the swallowers, will become complicit in the masculinized justification for militarism.

Rather, women have political histories. Women have been thinking, analyzing, and strategizing for generations. That means that we need to start any exploration of women’s lives in any country – in Iran, Ukraine, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan, Afghanistan – by being actively curious about the long, always winding, ever-complex history of those women’s ideas, debates, actions, losses, and breakthroughs.

On my first visit to Istanbul in 2003, my wonderful Turkish feminist host took me to the Women’s Library. The librarian showed me the shelves of Turkish women’s writings, dating back until at least the 1880s. My host wanted to be sure that I realized that Turkish women had been writing, thinking, organizing for generations. That visit taught me such a valuable lesson. It’s stuck with me: women are their own liberators.

Yes, it’s one thing to give certain enlightened men due credit for their taking important steps to roll back patriarchy. But that should not be taken as license for raising those individual men up on a public pedestal as The Liberator of Women, while women are excluded from key decision-making rooms and the nearby Women’s Library goes underfunded.

You are well known for your work analyzing the relationship between feminist thought and militarism, national ism and international politics over many years. In a period when authoritarianism, wars and ‘anti-gender’ movements are on the rise across the world, what new questions do you think feminist scholarship is addressing? In which areas do you believe feminist research can make the most critical contribution in the coming period?

You’re right. What we choose to investigate signals what we think matters. Over the years, I’ve learned that I need to investigate the workings of patriarchy everywhere. For instance, where are women in the burgeoning drone industry? Why are they there, working as cleaners, clerical workers, assembly line workers, not other places in their industry? Who benefits by women playing these roles in this industry today? We can explore how any particular men in the current drone industry benefit from this particular gender division of labor. And, as ever, we can calculate whether this way of organizing today’s drone industry rolls back patriarchy or sends its roots down deeper into our society.

No sector of contemporary life should be immune from feminist-informed investigations into the workings of patriarchy. Another example, one pulled right out of today’s headlines: How precisely – that’s means with lots of gritty evidence – do patriarchal assumptions, actions and routines shape current global oil tanker traffic? I know! That sounds like an impossible investigation to take on! Maybe start by pointing one’s feminist lens towards specific areas of the oil tanker world: perhaps at the recruitment of tanker crews; or at the Lloyds of London insurance company. The point is, I think, not to be daunted, not to let any current patriarchs off the hook.

True, together, we know far too little about the ways patriarchal ideas and practices are shaping our lives. That lack of crucial knowledge, in turn, makes it harder to reform those sectors that jeopardize our well-being, undermine our genuine security. Still, with our wide assortment of skills, with our varied perspectives, we, working together, can make better sense of this world. With that feminist understanding, we change it for the better.