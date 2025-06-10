Ferdi Zeyrek laid to rest

A funeral ceremony is being held today for Manisa Metropolitan Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who died after 65 hours of treatment in intensive care following an electric shock. Zeyrek’s body was taken from the hospital morgue early in the morning and brought to the municipal building, where the funeral ceremony took place.

Nurcan Zeyrek, Ferdi Zeyrek’s wife, said: “He was a deeply faithful man. He would say, ‘I have so much work to do, day and night.’ Our hands have never parted since we were 16. He always told me, ‘Nurcan, stand tall.’ I will stand tall. I ask for your blessings because he was a man of great faith. I have three children, and I will keep my promise. I will be both mother and father to them. All of Manisa is praying with us. May God bless you all.”

Following her speech, those attending the ceremony applauded.

Then Özgür Özel took the stage and said: “This is the hardest speech I’ve given since I was six years old. In 2009, when our mayoral candidate fell ill, Deniz Baykal asked me to run. I asked how we could win when we only had 6% of the vote in the previous election. He said, ‘Even if not this time, you will win.’ I didn’t win, but Ferdi did. Ferdi was more Manisa native than me. He was devoted to his wife, his children and to Manisa. He wanted to run for mayor of Yunus Emre district. I told him we would win both Şehzadeler and Yunus Emre, but I would give him the metropolitan municipality. I said, ‘You’ll win Manisa.’

Now that he’s gone, I don’t know what we’ll do. No one deserved to be loved as much as he did. When he spoke, he was so sincere that people were captivated. There wasn’t a single person he spoke with whose heart he didn’t win. His daughters and family are entrusted to all of us. May God give us all strength.”

The funeral was attended by CHP leader Özgür Özel, Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu (wife of Ekrem İmamoğlu), and many party officials. İBB Mayor and CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently imprisoned in Silivri, had applied to the Ministry of Justice to attend the funeral. It was also announced that DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan would attend.

Zeyrek will be laid to rest in the family grave at Çatal Cemetery in Şehzadeler district. After the ceremony, his body will be taken to Hatuniye Mosque. Following the noon prayer, the coffin will be brought to Cumhuriyet Square, where the funeral prayer will be performed. Afterwards, Zeyrek will be buried in the family grave at Çatal Cemetery in Şehzadeler. Condolences will be received at the Fatih Exhibition Hall in Cumhuriyet Square.

Meanwhile, CHP has postponed the Avcılar rally planned for tomorrow to next week.

