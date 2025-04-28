Final hearing in the Soma trial tomorrow

Aycan Karadağ

The fifth hearing of the case concerning the massacre in which 301 miners lost their lives on 13 May 2014 in Soma, Manisa, involving the trial of 28 public officials, will be held tomorrow at Soma 2nd Magistrates’ Criminal Court. In a statement, the families of the miners said, “We call on everyone to attend the hearing in solidarity to defend the rights of the workers massacred in Soma.”

Lawyer Yıldıray Çıvgın said the following to BirGün: “Following the conclusion of the Soma trial, the failure to prosecute public officials in particular had caused serious criticism and reactions. After the Constitutional Court issued a violation ruling, a case was filed at the Soma 2nd Magistrates’ Criminal Court about two years ago, and it has now reached the final stage.”

Çıvgın stated that the prosecutor has requested the punishment of 28 public officials for the offence of “neglect of duty,” and added: “In our view, they should have been prosecuted not for neglect of duty, but for causing death by negligence or with probable intent. This trial should have been conducted by a heavy penal court. We will demand the punishment of the public officials. However, we will once again emphasise that the process should have been conducted in the heavy penal court. We demand that those responsible be sentenced to the heaviest penalties.”

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE LAST HEARING?

At the hearing held on 27 February, the lawyers representing the miners' families emphasised that it was wrong for the case to be filed under the charge of “misconduct in office.” The lawyers presented precedent indictments related to similar incidents to the court, reiterating their request for the court to issue a decision of lack of jurisdiction and to refer the case to a heavy penal court, given that multiple deaths and injuries were involved.

Following the requests, the prosecutor submitted their final opinion. The prosecutor stated that officials from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Turkish Coal Enterprises conducted inspections at the mine in question between 2009 and 2014.

The prosecutor noted that after the massacre, serious deficiencies in occupational health and safety were identified at the mine, but the defendants either failed to detect or ignored these deficiencies. Therefore, the defendants were deemed not to have fulfilled their duties properly.

Moreover, the prosecutor pointed out that some of the defendants had inspected the mine more than once, and in such cases, the offence of neglect of duty was committed in succession, and thus requested the penalties be increased.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Soma Davası’nda karar duruşması yarın, published in BirGün newspaper on April 28, 2025.