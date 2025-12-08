Final ruling announced in Kartalkaya fire disaster case

The Bolu 1st Heavy Penal Court announced the reasoning behind the sentences handed down in relation to the Grand Kartal Hotel fire.

It was stated that the defendants Halit Ergül, Emir Aras, Ahmet Demir and Kadir Özdemir exceeded the elements of conscious negligence, had the power to remedy the identified deficiencies and knew that not immediately remedying the deficiencies posed a high risk in terms of fire safety, but nevertheless acted with a ‘whatever happens’ mentality and did not take any initiative to prevent these risks.

It was noted that although the board members, who were the owners of the hotel, were aware of the fire from the very beginning, they did not inform or instruct anyone to rescue the other people staying at the hotel, and therefore the defendants' denials were not considered credible.

Although the municipality, a public institution, identified deficiencies in the hotel, instead of ensuring that these deficiencies were remedied and and instead, by acting in concert with the hotel managers and authorised personnel, guided them in procedural steps to cancel the application. The fact that the municipality, as a public institution, failed to fulfil its duty in this matter of vital importance to public safety and instead guided them in the opposite direction and took actions was considered a “grave” act.

On 21 January, a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel claimed the lives of 78 people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kartalkaya yangın faciası davasında gerekçeli karar açıklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 8, 2025.