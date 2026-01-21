Fire that has been burning for a year

Today marks one year since the hotel fire tragedy that occurred on 21 January last year, claiming the lives of 78 people, 36 of whom were children.

In the time that has passed, no concrete steps have been taken by the regime regarding the safety and supervision of the burned Grand Kartal Hotel or the prevention of fires in similar establishments.

Despite statements by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya that those responsible would be found within 10 days, the perpetrators have not been punished.

Although the debate over authority and oversight between the Ministries of the Interior and Culture and Tourism has continued for months, the fact remains that the regime is ultimately responsible. The families who lost loved ones and their lawyers stated that no ministry official should be protected.

WHY ARE THEY PROTECTING THEM?

Ilyas Yalçın, the lawyer for the family of Dilara Ermanoğlu, who lost her life in the fire, said, "We wanted all ministry officials to be included in the case from the outset. In other words, we requested that the case be heard in its entirety. The reason for this was so that there would be no separate investigation and prosecution of ministry officials. We did not want them to be charged with a different offence. Currently, a separate investigation is being conducted against them.

At most, an indictment will be prepared for “conscious negligence”. We want everyone responsible, including ministry officials, to be prosecuted for possible intent. Nine people from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism are being prosecuted and have been released on judicial control. Why are the officials at the Ministry of Culture being protected? Why wasn’t the indictment prepared immediately?” he asked.

Nihan Ece Mercan, the sister of Alp Mercan, who lost his life, said, "We are currently in the appeal process. We cannot legally explain why the prosecutor appealed on the grounds that the sentences given to the hotel owner's wife and daughters were excessive. At the same time, we do not want to limit ourselves to just the hotel owners. We want everyone responsible to pay the price. For this reason, we are also waiting for the process related to the ministries. The indictment has not even been prepared yet. Some of those responsible have been punished, but we believe there are other people who should be punished legally. We expect those who are responsible according to the regulations to be tried and punished. Our primary goal is for this case to be finalised in a way that sets a precedent. We also went to the commission. We submitted our views on the regulatory changes to the Kartalkaya Investigation and Research Commission, but they were not sufficiently reflected in the report," he said. In addition, the Bolu Bar Association, TMMOB, Bolu-Düzce Medical Association and Bolu Chamber of Certified Public Accountants and Financial Advisors also made a joint statement on the matter yesterday. The statement, which indicated that the disaster was the result of negligence, shortcomings and lack of supervision, stated that ‘they will continue to follow the process until all those responsible are brought to light and justice is served.’ Families who lost loved ones in the disaster stated that the process of prosecuting public officials was progressing very slowly.

***

DRAFT REPORT READY

Fire A Parliamentary Investigation Commission was established to investigate all aspects of the disaster and prevent similar incidents. The commission is chaired by Selami Altınok, AKP MP for Erzurum, with Derya Bakbak, AKP MP for Gaziantep, as vice-chair and Nurettin Alan, AKP MP for Istanbul, as secretary. Semih Işıkver, who came to prominence for constructing a 26-storey building in the earthquake zone of Elazığ together with Mustafa Tetik, former AKP Elazığ provincial manager and owner of TETİŞ Yapı, during his time as MHP Elazığ Provincial Chairman, and who was elected as an Elazığ MP from the MHP, served as spokesperson for the commission. No results have emerged from the commission's meetings for months. Finally, last month, only the draft report was completed.

***

THEY BLAMED EACH OTHER

After the fire, there was a debate between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Bolu Municipality over who was responsible. The ministry blamed the municipality, and the municipality blamed the ministry. Subsequently, reports revealed that the Ministry of Tourism and Bolu Municipality, as well as the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, were all responsible for hotel inspections.

INSPECTION ON PAPER

After the disaster, the Ministry of National Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports took action and sent letters to certain institutions and organisations requesting inspections and training. Inspectors stated that inspections were carried out on paper.

On the other hand, it was revealed that the Ministry of Industry and Technology had provided incentives to the hotel where the fire occurred in 2023 as part of a new hotel investment project. Some incentive certificates were given to completely new hotel investment projects, while others were given to projects envisaging the renovation of existing facilities.

***

INCOMPLETE INVESTIGATION

While there was a significant development in the investigation and trial process regarding the Ministry of Culture bureaucrats, no investigation was conducted extending to the central organisations of the Ministry of the Interior and other ministries. In line with the decision of the 1st Chamber of the Council of State, permission was granted to investigate Neşe Çıldık, Şennur Aldemir Doğan, Bülent Çınar Çavuş, Elçin Şimşek Öncü, Levent Kırcan, Ramazan Alkan, Melda Araz, Şule Aktürk Alkan and Barış Başayvaz at the Ministry of Culture, but judicial control was applied. In contrast, no investigation permission was granted for any bureaucrat working in the central organisation of the Ministry of the Interior, and responsibility was assessed at the level of municipalities and fire brigades. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security also did not grant permission for the prosecution of bureaucrats. Bureaucrats from the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Tourism have not yet been brought before the courts.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 1 yıldır sönmeyen yangın, published in BirGün newspaper on January 21, 2026.