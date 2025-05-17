First contact after three years

Umut Can Fırtına

The first direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in three years took place in İstanbul, following a delegation crisis on Thursday. Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the negotiations would continue today.

Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and American delegations convened at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office in İstanbul under the leadership of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In the first session, delegations from Turkey, the US and Ukraine came together, followed by a second session involving representatives from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack and President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, Secretary General of the Ukrainian Presidency, announced that ahead of the talks, they also held meetings with US envoy Keith Kellogg and senior advisers from France, Germany and the UK.

BACK AT THE TABLE AFTER 3 YEARS

The warring sides met for the first time since the talks held in İstanbul in March 2022.

The Russian delegation was headed by President Vladimir Putin’s advisor Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian delegation was led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

In his opening speech at the tripartite meeting, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that this was the first direct contact between the sides since March 2022, stating, “We must seize this opportunity to move toward peace. Every day lost leads to more lives lost.”

AGREEMENT ON PRISONER EXCHANGE

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Umerov said that the talks covered a ceasefire, prisoner exchange and a possible leaders’ summit. “We reached an agreement with Russia to exchange 1,000 individuals on each side” he said.

Umerov also noted that they were working on alternative channels of communication and would soon make a statement regarding the next phase.

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who had met with AKP’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara the previous day, has now left Turkey. Attending the 6th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Zelensky reiterated that the Russian delegation in İstanbul “was not authorised to make decisions.”

He stressed that their top priority was achieving a full and unconditional ceasefire and that the peace talks in İstanbul must produce concrete outcomes on this issue. Zelensky also criticised Russian President Putin for not coming to İstanbul for the negotiations, saying it showed “he does not want peace.”

HE WANTED TO MEET WITH PUTIN

Previously stating that he might come to Turkey depending on the progress of the talks in İstanbul, US President Trump said, “It’s time to head home after the Gulf tour.”

Speaking to reporters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the final stop of his Gulf tour, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens between Russia and Ukraine.” He added that he “wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible.”

ZELENSKY TRIED TO STALL THE NEGOTIATIONS

Associate Professor İkbal Dürre from Moscow State University shared his assessment of the talks in İstanbul and the “delegation crisis” with BirGün:

“The speculative comments about the Russian delegation in İstanbul are not accurate. In the 2022 talks, where they nearly reached an agreement, almost the same delegation led by Medinsky was present. Putin held necessary consultations with them before they arrived, it’s a fully authorised team.

But by saying things like ‘I’m waiting for Putin’ Zelensky tried to turn the situation into a show and put Putin in a difficult position for his own gain. He attempted to provoke the process by claiming that Putin’s absence was disrespectful to Erdoğan and Trump. That’s simply not the case. Putin had never said he would attend in person, and he didn’t fall into that trap.

Both Erdoğan and Zelensky’s American and British advisers told him that his stance was wrong and that this wasn’t something that could happen just like that. Now, the talks are beginning under these conditions.”

NEW TALKS COULD OPEN THE DOOR

If some technical guarantees can be given during the talks in İstanbul, that would be the most significant outcome. Because no agreement fully ending the war in all its aspects is expected from today’s meetings. Trump’s remark, “Nothing will come of this without me,” also points to this. If the parties can leave the table without clashing, a decision to continue the talks will emerge, and that would be the most concrete result. While the Russian delegation is authorised to make its own decisions, the same does not apply to the Ukrainian side. They need to decide together with their Western partners.

That’s why these talks could pave the way for future negotiations on some technical issues like the situation of Ukrainian children and nuclear facilities. A roadmap could be drawn up in this way.

Under these conditions, Ukraine wants to halt the conflict before further talks. Putin, however, wants guarantees from Kyiv and its Western allies that they won’t use this process to strengthen their positions on the front. Naturally, he cannot allow preparations for such a move.

PUTIN WANTS GUARANTEES

Putin wants to bring the process to this point through a series of talks and, ultimately, a conversation with Trump: to end this war for good, in a way that it will not flare up again in a short time.

In this direction, he may offer concessions on some matters, such as not seeking recognition for territories gained other than Crimea. But if the war is frozen without securing long-term guarantees and sanctions on Russia continue, the outcome over the next few years would favour Ukraine.

Ukraine is almost isolated now. The US no longer supports it as it once did. France has said it has “nothing left to offer Kyiv” in this war. The UK, which took a “destructive” stance during the 2022 process, does not want to fall into that position again.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Üç yıl sonra ilk temas, published in BirGün newspaper on May 17, 2025.