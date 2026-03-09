First day of the historic trial: The İBB case begins under de facto state of emergency

The first hearing of the İBB case, involving 402 defendants, 106 of whom are in custody, including the CHP's presidential candidate and İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, begins today, Monday, in Silivri.

Prior to the hearing, the Silivri District Governor's Office effectively declared a state of emergency in the district. Ahead of the hearing, which will be held at the Marmara Penal Institution, the area surrounding the prison has been declared a ‘special security zone,’ with restrictions imposed on press and lawyer attendance.

2352 YEARS IN PRISON DEMANDED FOR İMAMOĞLU

The indictment alleges that İmamoğlu committed the following crimes: "forming an organisation for the purpose of committing crimes, bribery (12 times) laundering of criminal proceeds (7 times) and fraud to the detriment of public institutions and organisations (7 times)." The indictment seeks a prison sentence ranging from 828 to 2,352 years for a total of 143 acts covered by the indictment.

Of the defendants against whom public proceedings have been initiated, 99 are alleged to be ‘members of the organisation’ (1 is the suspect Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is alleged to be the founder and leader of the organisation, 6 are the suspects Fatih Keleş, Murat Ongun, Ertan Yıldız, Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, Adem Soytekin and Hüseyin Gün), while the remaining 92 are alleged to be ‘organisation members’. The rest are alleged to have committed ‘related crimes without being members of the organisation’.

TARGET 12 YEARS OF TRIAL

The ‘Trial Target Duration Form’ announced by the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court stated that the trial is targeted to be completed within a maximum of 4,600 days. This period is equivalent to approximately 12.5 years. The form states, ‘The contribution and support of the parties and their lawyers are of great importance in achieving these targets. We kindly request your sensitivity in this matter, bearing in mind that delays caused by the parties are not taken into account in calculating the target period.’

DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SILIVRI

A ‘state of emergency’ has been declared in Silivri prior to the trial. For one month, demonstrations, marches, press statements, and audio and video recordings within a 1-kilometre radius of the prison complex have been banned by order of the governor's office.

Only 25 members of the press will be able to follow the trial in the courtroom.

‘I WILL NOT DEFEND MYSELF’

In his final message before the hearing, İmamoğlu said, ‘After a year, we have reached the trial stage. We have been unjustly imprisoned for a year. We will be in the courtroom tomorrow, and I will not defend myself; I will judge.’

TO CONTINUE 4 DAYS A WEEK

The hearings will continue four days a week until the end of April. At the hearing, which will be held in a building at the Marmara Open Prison Complex in Silivri by the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court, the defendants will be identified and the summary of the indictment will be read. The defendants will then present their defences.

‘WE ARE EXPERIENCING A HISTORIC DAY’

Speaking to Halk TV in front of the courtroom, Dilek İmamoğlu, the wife of Ekrem İmamoğlu, said: ‘We are experiencing one of those historic days. It should be the way we want it to be. We said, “The hearings should be broadcast live”. The hearings can still be broadcast live. We know very well why it is not being done.’

Press members, MPs who came to follow the case, mayors and lawyers for the case, foreign mission representatives and defendants not in custody were admitted to the hearing in turn.

Defendants in custody began to be brought into the courtroom. The defendants in custody are being applauded in the courtroom.

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL ALSO ATTENDED

CHP General Chairman Özgür Özel also came to Silivri to follow the İBB case. In a statement before the hearing, Özel said, ‘This case is a conspiracy case. It is an attempted coup by Tayyip Erdoğan against the next President and the regime.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tarihi yargılamada ilk gün: İBB davası fiili OHAL'le başlıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 9, 2026.