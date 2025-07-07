First hearing in Kartalkaya disaster: 32 defendants appear before judge

Ebru Çelik

The trial related to the disaster that occurred on 21 January at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya, where 78 people, including 36 children, lost their lives and 133 others were injured, is being held today.

Thirteen defendants are facing a total of 1,998 years in prison for 78 counts of ‘murder with intent’ and ‘intentional injury with intent,’ while 19 defendants are facing up to 22 years and 6 months in prison for ‘causing the death and injury of multiple people through gross negligence.’ are facing up to 22 years and 6 months in prison.

The hearing, which will be attended by 700 people, is being held at the Bolu Social Sciences High School Sports Hall by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

EXPECTED TO LAST 7 DAYS

Considering the scope of the case, which includes 210 plaintiffs and 32 defendants, the trial is expected to last 7 days, with a 14-day period allocated for the proceedings.

The trial is being followed by numerous civil society organisations, trade unions, and political parties. CHP General Chairman Özgür Özel has also come to Bolu to observe the trial.

‘WE WILL LIGHT THE FIRE OF JUSTICE FROM THE ASHES’

Families gathered in the schoolyard before the trial, waiting for the trial to begin with banners bearing the names of their lost loved ones.

The families waiting for the trial time issued a joint statement, saying, ‘In Kartalkaya, not only lives were lost, but also the sense of security was reduced to ashes. But we will ignite the fire of justice from these ashes.’

The statement continued with the following words:

"Unfortunately, even during the fire, the owners, managers, and staff of the Grand Kartal Hotel did nothing. They did not issue any warnings or activate any alarm systems. The guests were not warned with a single word or gesture. While they were rushing to save their cars, our loved ones were suffocating inside from the smoke. While our loved ones were choosing between deaths, the hotel owners had already moved to the opposite hotel and were enjoying their fruits.

What kind of indifference, what kind of cruelty, what kind of heartlessness is this?

We have followed everything, and we continue to do so. We are aware of the inspection report prepared just one month before the incident, which clearly highlighted the lack of fire safety measures in the hotel, but the hotel owners rejected it, saying, ‘These measures would be too costly.’

We know about the officials who turned a blind eye to this negligence, the fact that the fire started earlier than reported, the rescue operation conducted solely for privileged guests during the fire, the fact that all hotel managers and staff were saved, the ‘golden hour’ mentioned in the expert report, which was used not to save lives but to remove the hotel owners' cars, the evidence that was covered up, and the camera recordings that were deleted. We now have only one expectation: that the trial process be conducted transparently and that all the facts come to light.

We are here today to demand accountability from everyone and every institution responsible for this massacre. In addition to those currently on trial, we expect immediate investigation permits to be issued for public officials who failed to fulfil their duties.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Ministry of the Interior, which were identified in the expert report as primarily responsible for this fire, have not granted investigation permits to date. We expect these permits, which must be granted in accordance with the law, to be issued as soon as possible.

That night, we lost 78 lives. Thirty-six of them were children. The average age of the deceased was just 27.5 years old. They were at the beginning of their lives. They were representatives of a generation that had placed their hopes in a new century. But on a winter night in 2025, they were suffocated in the darkness of negligence and greed.

We were preparing our children, our siblings, our grandchildren for the future, not for the grave. The place where they died was not a battlefield, it was a holiday hotel. They were going to go skiing in the morning, but they never made it to the morning.

Because those who were in that building and those who turned a blind eye to it deliberately abandoned this country's youth, even its children, to death for their own pleasure and material gain.

We are here. We have set aside our grief and stand firm for our loved ones. We will not remain silent. Anyone who remains silent or steps back becomes an accomplice to this massacre.

This case is not just a quest for justice; it is a test of humanity. In Kartalkaya, not only lives were lost, but also the sense of security. But we will ignite the flame of justice from these ashes. For our children, for humanity, for the honour of this country."

