First indictment in İmamoğlu protests: Prison sentences sought for 74 people

Protests had been held across the country to oppose the operation targeting the detained İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The first lawsuit has been filed against 74 people, accused of participating in the İmamoğlu protests, with prison sentences of up to 3 years being sought.

According to a report by Ceylan Sever from Habertürk, the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office demands that each of the 74 suspects be sentenced to between 6 months and 3 years in prison for “participating unarmed in unlawful meetings and marches and failing to disperse despite warnings.” The indictment also requests that they be deprived of certain civil rights, including the right to vote and stand for election a measure widely known to the public as a political ban.

FILES OF 25 PEOPLE SEPARATED

The indictment states that 100 individuals who participated in the demonstrations and marches were identified by the İstanbul Counterterrorism Unit (TEM).

It is reported that around 70 people, including journalists Ali Onur Tosun, Yasin Akgül, Bülent Kılıç, Zeynep Kuray, Hayri Tunç, Gökhan Kam, and Kurtuluş Arı, were arrested, while others were placed under judicial control. The files of 25 individuals were separated from the case.

The seven journalists who were initially detained, as noted in the indictment, were released two days later by a decision of release issued ex officio by the prosecutor’s office.