First of the Wednesday rallies takes place in Şişli: CHP to hold first of weekly rallies across İstanbul districts today in Şişli

CHP is set to launch its series of weekly Wednesday rallies across İstanbul with the first taking place today in Şişli. CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik announced that the rally will be held today at 8:30 PM in front of Şişli Municipality.

CHP Chair Özgür Özel had declared at his party’s 21st Extraordinary Congress that they would hold a rally in a different district of İstanbul every Wednesday to protest the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Today’s rally in Şişli will mark the first of these demonstrations.

Sharing a post on X, CHP İstanbul Chair Özgür Çelik stated: “Our people are standing up for their will and the mayors they elected with their rightful votes. We’ll be in Şişli with our Chair Mr. Özgür Özel. All together or none of us!” and called on the public to join the rally.

Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, İBB Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat, and Reform Institute Chair Mehmet Ali Çalışkan, who were detained alongside İmamoğlu, were arrested as part of the "urban consensus" investigation.





Source: Çarşamba mitinglerinin ilki Şişli’de