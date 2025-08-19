First step taken against the misery wage offer: If necessary, this life will stop

Labour Service

Public employees who did not accept the government’s imposition of misery went on strike nationwide yesterday. With the start of the 8th collective bargaining round covering public employees and retirees, public confederations announced their demands for wages above the poverty line, while the government’s first offer was 10% for the first half of 2026 and 6% for the second half. For 2027, the government proposed raises of 4% for each six-month period. Confederations walked away from the table after the first offer and decided to act. In the second meeting, the government offered only a 1,000 TL increase to the base salary.

Confederations labelled the offer ‘shameful’ and raised their voices across the country. Public employees held mass demonstrations in 81 provinces. Protests against the wage offer spread across the capital as well. KESK members marched from the National Library to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Memur-Sen members marched from Memur-Sen headquarters to Anadolu Square. Kamu-Sen made a statement in front of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. Birleşik Kamu-İş Confederation members marched from Anıtpark to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Engineers, architects and city planners in TMMOB also supported the strike.

Public employees who went on strike in 81 provinces chanted “We want to live decently”, “We are the people, we are right, we will win”, “We do not remain silent, we are not afraid, we do not obey”, “Budget for workers not gangs” in city squares, while the Ministry of Labour and Social Security called the confederations to a meeting at 18:30 to present its third and final offer. The offer that came out of the meeting was only a 1% increase in the 2026 raise. Thus the government put its third shameful offer on the table: for 2026, 11% and 7% in six-month periods, and for 2027, 4% for each six-month period.

WE WILL TAKE IT BY FORCE

Orhan Yıldırım, President of Birleşik Kamu-İş Confederation, said: “In the last second meeting the Minister of Finance deigned to allocate 36 billion TL for this collective agreement. So he is saying to 6.5 million public employees and retirees: ‘This period we will give you 36 billion TL’. However you divide it up, we do not accept this equation. Rest assured we will take it by force using all democratic rights.”

“YOU DISRUPTED THE BALANCE”

Ayfer Koçak, Co-Chair of KESK, said: “Those who have disrupted all the balances of the country are telling us ‘if we give the figures you demand the budget balance will be disrupted’. Enough of this rhetoric! We warn the confederation and unions sitting at the table with the title of ‘authorised’. No public employee has any tolerance left for another sell-out agreement that will go down as a black stain in history. No one should try to give value to this offer that mocks us all. Do not dare to suggest ‘if one or two points are added it will be resolved’ to figures that do not even cover a quarter of millions’ demands for wage increases.”

BASK President Mehmet Alper Öğretici said: “They want to make us watch the same play for the eighth time, just like the seven collective agreements before. We will no longer watch the same play.”

SIM-SEN President Özgür Karaca said: “The wage offer, based on TÜİK figures that clearly do not reflect reality and on inflation targets that never hold, openly mocks public employees and retirees. This is great disrespect to workers’ sweat and cannot be accepted.”

HAK-Sen President Ayhan Çivi said: “This is not a wage raise but a collective agreement advance. And we reject this advance. I call on the Minister of Finance Mehmet Şimşek: if this amount can cover one month of life for you, then we will accept it too.”

Türkiye Kamu-Sen President Önder Kahveci said: “Salaries should be determined not by imaginary estimates but by the reality we face in markets, shops and rents. We need not table numbers but the value of our labour. This is not only the struggle of public employees but of the entire nation. We are here, determined to take our rights. Our struggle is the common struggle of civil servants, and every right we win will be our common victory.”

THREAT AGAINST STRIKERS

PTT employees who went on strike received a letter signed by PTT General Manager Hakan Gülten and Deputy General Manager Fatih Tezcan from the PTT Human Resources Department, claiming that public employees do not have the right to strike and warning staff. Haber-Sen, affiliated with KESK and organised in PTT, said the PTT General Directorate openly instructed managers to commit a crime. Haber-Sen called on PTT managers and staff: “Do not be complicit in this crime, do not obey unlawful orders.”

İZBAN, 50% owned by TCDD, announced that train services were cancelled due to the one-day strike. TCDD Taşımacılık General Directorate sent letters to staff instructing them not to participate in the strike on 18 August 2025. The letter stated that disciplinary action would be taken against those who joined the strike under the relevant regulations.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sefalet zam teklifine karşı ilk adım atıldı: Gerekirse bu yaşam durur, published in BirGün newspaper on August 19, 2025.