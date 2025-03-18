First the pro-government media wrote and then the operation came

As the PALACE administration's pressure on the opposition continues at full speed, pro-government figures have entered a race to announce the "good news" of operations. Many individuals, claiming to have obtained information from government sources, have engaged in a campaign of targeting and "doom-mongering" journalism reminiscent of the past Ergenekon process. Numerous allegations have surfaced, ranging from the cancellation of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma on grounds of irregularities to an operation against Halk TV over its coverage of the Gezi Resistance. Pro-government ‘journalists,’ rubbing their hands together, eagerly await operation news.

Cem Küçük, one of the writers of AKP-linked ‘Türkiye’ newspaper, claimed in his article targeting Halk TV: ‘In the coming days, the investigation into the Gezi coup attempt will extend to Halk TV.’ In his article titled ‘Mass flees from Halk TV in the coming days’, Küçük wrote: ‘Unfortunately, the opposition media continues to sedate its audience. Halk TV is at the head of this. Almost every evening they target a few people, organisations or executives close to the government. They are silent for now because they are terrified of President Erdoğan.’ In his article, he expressed his claim about Halk TV with the expressions “It is a matter of time before the button is pressed”.

Hours after Küçük's article, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) sent to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office the broadcasts of some television channels requested by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on the grounds that they had ‘broadcast from 27 May 2013 with the aim of legitimising the Gezi Park events’.

RECORDS OF SIX TV CHANNELS SENT

Following allegations in written and visual media about her participation in the Gezi Resistance, manager Ayşe Barım was placed under investigation by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and later arrested on charges of "aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey or prevent it from performing its duties."

After Barım’s arrest, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a request to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) for the records of certain television broadcasts. In the request, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that "some media outlets engaged in propaganda for the Gezi Park protests that began after May 27, 2013, and contributed to the spread of social unrest." Based on this claim, RTÜK was asked to identify and send records of media outlets involved in such broadcasts.

Upon this, RTÜK sent the records of Cem TV, Flash TV, Halk TV, Kanal D, Fox TV and Samanyolu Haber to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

THEY GAVE THE DATE FOR DIPLOMA CANCELLATION

Operation news came from the pro-government media regarding the diploma of İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Journalists who are close to the government started to give dates about the cancellation of İmamoğlu's diploma and to threaten the related bureaucrats.

Speaking on TGRT News, AKP's Şamil Tayyar commented, ‘It looks like İmamoğlu's diploma will be cancelled".

Pro-AKP writer Cem Küçük said, ‘The decision was to be made this evening, but I guess it was delayed until tomorrow or Monday. İmamoğlu's diploma seems to be cancelled.’

Hadi Özışık, another pro-party writer, said, ‘An official investigation will be initiated against the ones who did not send the information requested by the Public Prosecutor's Office".

Hürriyet writer Abdülkadir Selvi said, ‘It is rumoured that the report will be sent to the faculty on Monday at the latest and the faculty will cancel the diploma.

The news in Türkiye Newspaper stated that ‘It is a matter of time before the cancellation of the diploma of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), who has 5 lawsuits filed against him with the request of political ban and who is asked to be imprisoned for up to 27 years, diploma he received from İstanbul University Faculty of Business Administration with a lateral transfer’.

FEAR OF GEZİ GRIPPED THE GOVERNMENT

CHP Deputy Chairman Burhanettin Bulut, criticising the submission of the records of six TV channels to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, said: ‘The palace regime is trying to create crimes by going through the history books like a bankrupt merchant in order to maintain its power. Similar to the diploma conspiracy, they are trying to set up a similar one for television channels under the pretext of the Gezi Resistance.

