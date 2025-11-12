Following the indictment, İmamoğlu’s first statement: “Our conscience is clear, our heads are held high”

The investigation targeting İmamoğlu and 402 others has been concluded. The nearly 4,000-page indictment has been submitted to the İstanbul 40th High Criminal Court.

“OUR CONSCIENCE IS CLEAR, OUR HEADS ARE HELD HIGH”

In a statement shared on the Presidential Campaign Office’s social media account, İmamoğlu said: “Let the Turkish Grand National Assembly take action so that the trial can be broadcast live on TRT and other channels. The representatives of the nation must not hide this judicial process, which concerns the nation’s future, from the public! Our conscience is clear, our heads are held high! There is nothing for which we cannot answer to this noble nation.”

The full statement by İmamoğlu reads:

“They managed to prepare the indictment after 237 days of an unlawful investigation conducted through slander, conspiracies, and unprecedented harassment and attacks within the judiciary.

Such an indictment that moved from false accusations of corruption and bribery they have been trampling on for months to targeting the CHP, the founding party of our Republic. Shame on you.

The indictment you wrote consists only of lies fabricated by threatening, detaining, and forcing people to slander under pressure.

Do you truly have the courage? Bring it on! Broadcast the hearing live so everyone can see your lies and slanders! Trust, for once, in the conscience and sense of justice of the people. Let the nation decide: ‘Are we the guilty ones, or those who have carried out this unlawful investigation?’

I call upon our Grand National Assembly, the symbol of the nation’s will and the conscience of society, to take responsibility. Let the Turkish Grand National Assembly ensure that the trial is broadcast live on TRT and other channels.

The representatives of the people must not hide this judicial process, which concerns the future of the nation, from the public! Our conscience is clear, our heads are held high! There is nothing for which we cannot answer to this noble nation.”

2,430 YEARS IN PRISON REQUESTED

The indictment accuses İmamoğlu of 143 acts and seeks a total prison sentence of 2,430 years and 6 months. İmamoğlu is described in the indictment as a “criminal organisation leader.