For 48 years in the same square

News Centre

Today marks the anniversary of the 16 March Massacre, one of the bloodiest massacres in the country’s history. It has been 48 years since the bomb attack on 16 March 1978 in Istanbul’s Beyazıt Square, in which seven students were killed and more than 50 were injured.

In the massacre carried out by police-backed fascists targeting students emerging from Istanbul University, the students Abdullah Şimşek, Baki Ekiz, Cemil Sönmez, Hamit Akıl, Hatice Özen, Murat Kurt and Turan Ören lost their lives. The 16 March massacre became a turning point, much like the 1977 May Day, Maraş and Çorum massacres. With the Beyazıt Massacre, which was part of the interventions in universities that successive governments have sought to control, a dark era began.

These massacres led to the coup of 12 September. The fascist coup, in turn, laid the foundation for the darkness into which the country has been dragged today. The 1993 Sivas and 1995 Gazi massacres paved the way for the current regime.

The attempt to turn the youth movement and universities into battlegrounds extended from the establishment of the Higher Education Council (YÖK) after 12 September, through the dismissal of academics via emergency decrees (KHKs) during the State of Emergency, to the appointment of rectors by President Erdoğan. Like other massacres, those responsible for the 16 March Massacre have not been held to account. The case opened following the massacre was dismissed on the grounds of ‘statute of limitations’, whilst the defendants were rewarded with impunity in an attempt to sweep the events under the carpet. However, over the 48 years that have passed, everything that occurred remains as vivid in the citizens’ memories as it was on the very first day. Today, students continue the struggle, drawing on the legacy of the past. Beyazıt Square stands as the place where the resolute struggle of 48 years ago continues. The 19 March process, which began with the revocation of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma and his subsequent arrest following a police operation, led to the largest demonstrations seen across the country in recent years. It was the young people who left their mark on this process. The protests, which began on 19 March at Istanbul University when students breached the police barricade, quickly spread to other universities. The demonstrations transcended the initial pretext of the operation, evolving into a growing outcry against all forms of injustice. Beyazıt Square continues to stand as one of the most significant symbolic venues where students raise their voices, bearing the traces of the past.

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IMPUNITY CONTINUED

As part of the investigation into the 16 March Massacre, Orhan Çakıroğlu, then Istanbul Provincial Chairman of Ülkü Ocakları; Mehmet Gül; Kazım Ayaydın, then Istanbul Provincial Chairman of the MHP; and Ahmet Hamdi Aksoy were detained. Sıddık Polat, who was found to have links to the attack, was detained in Elazığ. In the trial in which 17 people were prosecuted, only Polat was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment; however, this verdict was later overturned by the Military Court of Cassation. Zülküf İsot, who threw the bomb at the students, later confessed to carrying out the massacre and stated that he had arrived at the university in a police vehicle. İsot was killed by the informant Lütfi Aktı. The informant Ali Yurtaslan, however, claimed that the bomb thrown at the students had been supplied by Abdullah Çatlı.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 48 yıldır aynı meydanda, published in BirGün newspaper on March 16, 2026.