For equality and freedom against fascism, to the streets on 8 March!

Aysun GEZEN - Academician

In his 2015 book The Real Right Returns, Daniel Friberg, a leading figure of the Alternative Right, states: ‘After more than half a century of retreat, marginalisation and concessions to an increasingly aggressive and demanding Left, the real European Right is returning with a vengeance.’ The deepening of the global crisis of capitalism, the further deterioration of income distribution in favour of a handful of rich, the effects of the ecological crisis and the climate crisis, the increase in war and armaments expenditures, the ‘specter’ of a world war, the increase in migration due to poverty, war, climate crisis, etc., the distrust of the existing political elites in solving social problems and the lack of a left alternative are fuelling this fire. ‘Once again’, demands for equality are met with hatred and immigrants, social groups based on ethnicity, faith and gender-sexual orientation are targeted as scapegoats for the problems. Racist and xenophobic discourses work to capture the fears and anxieties of the masses and turn them into political support.

The scapegoating of migrants and the portrayal of them as the cause of the ‘degradation’ and the crisis is mostly embodied in discourses and policies towards women. Migrants are portrayed as potential harassers, rapists, looters, inhuman/subhuman beings who will corrupt the purity of the ‘nation’ and pollute its blood. Women's fears and anxieties, especially about sexual violence, are paired with the images of ‘foreigners’ and ‘migrants’, and their struggle against this is thus ‘nationalised’; in many countries, femonationalism works in a way that eliminates the international character of feminism and confines the women's issue within the borders of far-right politics and is a candidate to gain the mass support of women; a thick veil is also drawn over patriarchy and capitalism, which are the main reason why women face similar problems in all geographies. Unlike historical fascisms, the fact that fascist movements and parties have female leaders plays an important role in ensuring women's support as voters and politicising women in line with the policies and discourses of the extreme right. Women are politicised for the sake of the ‘national’ cause and in such a way that they do not exceed the limits set by traditional roles of motherhood and family.

The gradual strengthening of feminist movements, the gains of women's and LGBTIQ+ people's struggle for equality and freedom are seen as the reasons for women and men to step out of their ‘endowed’ roles, for the ‘disruption’ of the idealised society built on the binary gender of men and women, and for men to lose the ‘rights’ they previously saw as their privileges. Through nature and religion, these roles and the binary gender regime are legitimised and naturalised. This discourse is also mobilised as a cover for the destruction caused by neoliberalism and its real causes. Therefore, it is necessary to add a kind of ‘crisis of masculinity’ to the multiple crises of capitalism and the discourses of men to protect or regain their privileges. Research conducted in 2022 shows that young women, especially between the ages of 18-29, support libertarian and left-wing parties, while men in the same age range increasingly support the right and the extreme right. As a matter of fact, anti-feminist, misogynist policies based on binary gender and gender hierarchy are the pillars of the ideology of the far right and new fascist movements.

This mindset and movement, which is based on the objection and attack on the basic concepts of liberal modernity such as equality, democracy and tolerance, and the claim to develop an alternative based on white supremacy (Judeo-Christian tradition), owes a lot to the ideas that underpinned the fascist regimes and movements of the interwar period, and the most important continuity is that of gender roles.

Although the limits of this article are not sufficient to make a comparison, it will be useful to analyse the policies of fascist regimes, especially Nazism, towards women in order to see the continuity. First of all, with the developments in women's rights and feminist struggle during the Weimar period, there was an increase in the struggle for the right to abortion and against the laws that made venereal diseases a police matter, and women's self-control over their own bodies and sexuality increased compared to previous periods.

There was a relative decline in birth rates and an increase in contraception and ‘suspected’ abortions. Men's fear of losing their privileges was at work. In addition to the multiple crises that led to fascism, there was also a crisis of masculinity. After World War I, feminism was seen as undermining masculine values and the nation built on these values. Nature was the standard by which the social order could be judged, and the success of the nation depended on the gender regime and the acceptance of the natural laws of gender and sexuality: there were natural gender roles. Feminism corrupted and contaminated this nature, it took women out of these roles; it jeopardised the Volk.

Although the Nazis kept women's support within the confines of traditional gender roles, women, who had hitherto been invisible in the public sphere and in their households, were given enormous importance as mothers and as guarantors of the future of the German Volk; women were politicised as the most important organisers of the national cause; they were encouraged to organise in separate age groups and in separate areas from men. Social welfare, in particular, became one of the most important areas where women were mobilised in accordance with traditional roles. While masculine values were glorified, women were glorified as reproducers of the Volk based on these values. The superiority of the racialised Volk over other races placed German women in a superior position to men of other races and privileged them, even though they were subordinate to German men. Moreover, the organisation of women in separate spheres from men reinforced binary gender roles and provided opportunities for escape from patriarchal oppression. Women were declared the most important part of the war for the nation with every child they gave birth to for the nation (in a familiar field, doing what they had always done, what their nature demanded).

Particularly in propaganda posters up to the beginning of the war in 1939, women were portrayed as mothers and faithful wives in the family, in traditional dress, without make-up and in a natural way. Indeed, in the early years women were excluded from employment; with the resumption of armaments and the war, women were drawn back into the labour force, but largely in jobs in line with their gender roles: health, behind the front lines, textiles, home organisation in occupied territories and agriculture.

And in order to preserve the purity of the race, sexuality was strictly controlled by law; sexual intercourse with non-Aryans was forbidden; non-Aryans were portrayed in propaganda posters as ‘rapist’ vermin who polluted the ‘purity of the nation’ represented by the female body. Abortion was strictly monitored and subject to harsher penalties, and access to contraception was limited. Women who decided to marry were required to leave the labour market - also in order to qualify for loans - and the debt repaid was reduced with each child.

Today, especially at a time when the ratio of the elderly population to the general population is increasing and birth rates are declining, it can be said that these discourses and policy promises are in circulation again with techniques and discourses specific to today in order to trigger fears of impurity, contamination and destruction of the nation, to claim that the Germans could not get their rights because of these ‘invaders’, to politicise these fears and anxieties and turn them into political rent: again through the female body, identity and labour. Femonationalism gains meaning in such a context. What is embodied in Giorgia Meloni's famous discourse ‘I am a woman, a mother, an Italian, a Christian; you will not take these things away from me’ corresponds to the binary gender regime and the acceptance of women's natural roles, hostility to immigrants, anti-Islamism and are the constitutive elements of European identity for fascist movements.

At the same time, it clearly reveals the affinity between the policies, which declare that the only remedy against the nation-destroying demographic ice-age-inducing so called-threat of feminism and the LGBTIQ+ movement is to have more children and the policies of historical fascist regimes that mobilise women.

Fascist movements and the far right need the support of women to win power. It politicises women by sanctifying their motherhood and their fight for the future of the nation, by grabbing them from their most familiar everyday lives; but it also takes women out of the house in order to lock them up again, as Kevin Passmore puts it. This confinement undoubtedly means confining women to the boundaries of traditional gender roles and defining women by the family and the household. Women's politicisation is only possible to the extent that they conform to these boundaries.

However, we know that the real emancipation of women and LGBTIQ+ people and social equality is only possible through a leftist movement that comes to terms with patriarchy. This movement must be anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, anti-racist and feminist. It defends equality against the hierarchy established between peoples and genders.

The rise of neo-fascist movements is not unique to Germany; 8 March is also the day to raise the struggle against the global specter of ‘fascism’ and the roles it wants to squeeze women into!

Women to the streets for equality and freedom against fascism, for a world without war and exploitation!

Note: This article was published in Turkish and German in the 8 March issue of BirGün in Germany and translated from Turkish.