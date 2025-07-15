Four people, including the mayor of Şile, arrested

In the latest operation targeting CHP-run municipalities, Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı and four municipal officials were arrested, while one person was released under judicial supervision.

After their statements were completed after midnight, the court decided to arrest Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı, Oğuz Kaçmaz, Tuncay Tolga Özçakmak, Evren Burçhan and Ali Şafak. Aslı Kotan was released under judicial supervision. Özgür Kabadayı and the five others were detained on 10 July. With Kabadayı's arrest, the number of CHP mayors in custody rose to 16. CHP deputies reacted to the arrest of Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı. CHP Deputy Chairman Gökan Zeybek, responsible for local government, made a statement on social media regarding the arrest of Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı.

Zeybek added a visual related to the local election results in Şile to his post and said, "Our nation will teach a lesson to those who interfere with its will on election day. Just as it has done before! The reason for this unlawful arrest is hidden in the election results below... This is what they cannot stomach! This is what they fear. We will reach a bright future together. We will change this oppressive system."

CHP WON IN BOTH PLACES

Meanwhile, following the arrest of the Manavgat Mayor, CHP member Mehmet Çiçek won the election with 20 votes to 16.

As part of the operation targeting CHP municipalities, 34 people, including Manavgat Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara and his deputy mayors, were detained.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a total of 18 people, including CHP Manavgat Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara, were arrested.

Following the arrest of CHP member Ahmet Şahin, who was elected as deputy mayor in place of arrested Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün, CHP candidate Hakan Çebi won the election. Çebi, who received 20 out of 35 votes in the third round of voting, was elected as deputy mayor.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Şile Belediye Başkanı dahil 4 kişi tutuklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 15, 2025.