From Belt and Road to IMEC, EastMed to the Arab Gas Pipeline: Corridors in the new scramble for the world

İbrahim Varlı

The world is suffering the pains of a new division. As land, raw materials and energy sources are subjected to redistribution, the competition in this scramble is fierce. The influence of emerging hegemonic powers is being increasingly felt, and the economic, commercial and political rivalry between China and the US is escalating.

The world’s leading imperialist power, the United States, under Donald Trump, went so far as to openly demand Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal and Gaza.

THE AGE OF CORRIDORS

One of the key pillars of this redistribution battle is energy and trade corridors.

We are entering the era of corridors. From the Belt and Road to IMEC, EastMed to the Southern Corridor, these routes reveal the scale of the global clash. As Cumhuriyet columnist Mehmet Ali Güller rightly noted, “The direction of pipelines, shipping routes, and trade corridors shows us the flow and direction of money.” That flow helps us understand power struggles and the new orientations of imperialism. The corridors being built, pipelines and trade routes are all indicators of global power centres’ intentions to redivide the world. With hegemonic and geopolitical competition intensifying, major crises are looming in the short, medium and long term, all playing out via corridors.

The routes of energy lines are as contested as the resources themselves. How energy reaches global markets and through which paths has triggered major conflicts throughout recent history and continues to do so. Energy is a driving factor in tensions in the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, and even in the war in Ukraine.

Why? Because the US is in decline. New global actors, led by China, are filling the void. Losing its economic clout and privileges, the US is locked in a major confrontation with the “sleeping giant” China and with Russia. It has dragged Russia into a war trap in Ukraine through NATO, while trying to contain China and prevent its rise. China, for its part, is taking care not to directly confront the US in this hegemonic contest, focusing instead on strengthening its economic position. As the economic-political-military clash between the Western imperialist bloc led by the US and the China-Russia axis intensifies, new routes and corridors are being constructed.

• BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE (BRI)

Launched in 2013 by China as a revival of the ancient Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative connects global infrastructure, transport, energy and communications networks. In a short time, the project gained participation from 155 countries and more than 70 ongoing projects, covering two-thirds of the world’s population and over half of global GDP. Scheduled for completion in 2049, it aims to consolidate China’s dominance in world trade. The BRI consists of land and maritime routes. The maritime path stretches from the South China Sea to Europe via the Mediterranean, while the land route passes through Central Asia, Iran and Turkey to Russia and then on to Europe.

• SOUTHERN CORRIDOR - IMEC

Introduced by the US at the G20 summit in India on 9 September 2023, the “India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor” (IMEC) was presented as an alternative to China’s BRI. Running from India through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel to Greece, the corridor is meant to connect ports across three continents via rail, road and sea. Joe Biden hailed it as “a historic game-changer.” Netanyahu described it as “the biggest cooperation project in history that will transform the Middle East and Israel and affect the entire world.” However, the project has been shelved since the 7 October attacks. India, which sees the China–Pakistan corridor as a threat, had already been seeking alternatives like IMEC.

• EASTMED PIPELINE

The EastMed pipeline project, designed to deliver Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe via undersea pipelines, spans 1,900 km at depths of up to 3 km. It aims to transport gas from Egypt and Israel through Crete, Greece and Italy to Europe.

• RUSSIA–IRAN ROUTE

On 27 June, Russia and Iran signed a memorandum on the shipment of Russian gas. This strategic step aims to strengthen both countries’ economic ties and energy security. At the Russia–Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Summit, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced an agreement to receive 55 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Russia via Azerbaijan.

• INTERNATIONAL NORTH–SOUTH TRANSPORT CORRIDOR

Spearheaded by India, this corridor was established via a 2000 agreement between Russia, Iran and India. In later years, 10 more countries joined, including Azerbaijan and Turkey. It aims to shorten transport times from India to Russia and Northern/Western Europe. Though still incomplete, the corridor is of great importance for commercial ties between Russia and Iran amid Western sanctions.

• CHINA–PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR – CPEC

Plans for a China–Pakistan economic corridor predate the BRI. The project was announced in summer 2013 during talks between Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif and Chinese PM Li Keqiang. It connects China to Pakistan’s Gwadar port via road, rail and pipeline infrastructure.

• ARAB GAS PIPELINE

Beginning in Egypt, the Arab Gas Pipeline passes through Israel, Jordan and Lebanon into Syria. At one point, there were plans to extend it to Turkey. The project, designed to bring Egyptian gas to the region and Turkey, was shelved following the outbreak of civil war in Syria but has recently resurfaced.

• QATAR–IRAN GAS PIPELINES

Long-discussed plans to transport Qatari and Iranian gas through Iraq and Syria to the Mediterranean and then to Europe have yet to materialise. The destabilisation of Syria is widely believed to be linked to these pipeline plans. Among the claims is that Israel and the US torpedoed this route to undermine Iran and the Assad government.

• AZERBAIJAN–ISRAEL LINE

A recently launched pipeline delivers Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkey. Israel is also marketing this gas to itself through Turkey. Meanwhile, LNG shipment agreements have been made to send the gas to Ukraine via the Black Sea.

• ZANGEZUR CORRIDOR

Set to connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Armenia, the Zangezur Corridor could transform the geopolitical equation in the South Caucasus. The US seeks entry into the region via this corridor. Ambassador Tom Barrack reportedly requested that an American company operate it for 100 years. This would place the US between Russia and Iran, as well as in the strategically vital Middle Corridor linked to the Belt and Road.

• DEVELOPMENT ROAD PROJECT

The Turkey–Iraq “Development Road Project” is not yet operational. The 1,200 km land and rail corridor is designed to connect the Persian Gulf to Mersin Port. Goods would travel from Basra to Nasiriyah, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, Samarra and Mosul, then through Şırnak, Antep and Adana to reach Mersin.

• BAKU–TBILISI–CEYHAN PIPELINE

Spanning 1,768 km, the BTC pipeline transports oil from the Sangachal Terminal near Baku to the Ceyhan terminal on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

WHERE DOES ANKARA STAND?

Due to its geopolitical position, Turkey lies at the intersection of many energy transport lines, and the palace regime is trying to capitalise on this. Yet the US excluded Turkey from both IMEC and the Israel–Egypt EastMed projects. Erdoğan criticised this by saying, “There can be no corridor without Turkey. The most suitable route for east–west traffic must pass through Turkey.” A new bipolar system is taking shape. On one side stands the neoliberal-capitalist world under US leadership, on the other, the BRICS bloc under China and Russia. Trump’s goal with tariffs, trade wars and sanctions was to halt China and this rising bloc, reinforcing US hegemony. The competition in the new scramble is fierce. As the influence of rising powers continues to grow, the aggression of US imperialism, struggling to restore its declining power is manifesting across all fronts.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kuşak Yol’dan IMEC’E, Eastmed’den Arap Gaz Hattı’na: Yeniden paylaşım savaşında koridorlar, published in BirGün newspaper on August 5, 2025.