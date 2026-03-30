From Metin to İsmail: The 100-meter sprinters of journalism…

Fatih Polat

As this article is being written, Nurcan Bilge Gökdemir—the Ankara Representative of BirGün, one of the most respected figures in our profession who started her career alongside our recently arrested colleague, BirGün Newspaper Ankara Bureau Reporter İsmail Arı—begins her remarks on the “Ankara Notes” program hosted by Mehmet Emin Kurnaz on BirGün TV with the following words about our dear İsmail:

“He has been working as a professional journalist at BirGün for seven years. But İsmail’s involvement with the BirGün family didn’t begin then. Even during his student days, İsmail used to distribute newspapers. He has always been part of the BirGün family, contributing whatever he could. İsmail was a young, dedicated, and revolutionary young man who was always part of our inner circle. He is still a very young journalist, not even 30 yet.”

Nurcan Bilge Gökdemir, who explains that she assigned İsmail the task of monitoring public tenders to observe his development during his internship, continues: “He produced reports exposing how the Yunus Emre Foundation, a public foundation, was being plundered. He documented a 630 million lira embezzlement case and brought it to the public’s attention. İsmail never worked without evidence. Now he is on trial for publicly disseminating false information. We consider this to be the public dissemination of factual information. In my opinion, İsmail became a seasoned journalist before he even turned 30.”

Nurcan describes Ismail as “someone who seemed born to be a journalist,” noting that he persistently followed up on Red Crescent stories to the point of compiling a book from them, while also mentioning that she tried to keep him in check to protect him from trouble. But despite that, she adds that Ismail insisted on continuing on his chosen path at his own pace, remaining faithful to the principle of investigative journalism—one of the fundamental principles of our profession.

As I listened to Nurcan Bilge Gökdemir’s account of Ismail Arı, my colleague Metin Göktepe recalled that on the morning of January 8, 1996, he had not been assigned to cover the funeral ceremony in Alibeyköy for the detainees murdered at Ümraniye Prison, yet he stepped forward saying, “I absolutely must cover this, friends.”

HE WAS ARRESTED BECAUSE THEY FEARED THE STORIES HE WOULD WRITE…

We also learn from Nurcan Bilge Gökdemir’s account that there were 33 investigations into the seven-year veteran journalist İsmail Arı. This point is also significant: “I believe he was arrested because they didn’t want the news he would write from now on to be heard.”

Following his detention, he said, “I’m quite shocked that, instead of the state awarding me a medal of gratitude for the Yunus Emre Foundation embezzlement case, this matter has become the subject of yet another investigation. Because Turkey learned from my report that the Yunus Emre Foundation, which holds public foundation status, had been embezzled through fake invoices,” said İsmail Arı, continuing: “Shortly after my report, the General Directorate of Foundations filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding this matter. Immediately afterward, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Ankara Provincial Police Department conducted an operation related to this incident. Two separate indictments were issued regarding the embezzlement of this foundation, and lawsuits were filed. Due to the reports on the Yunus Emre Foundation embezzlement, I received the Uğur Mumcu Investigative Journalism Award, the European Union Investigative Journalism Award, and the Barış Selçuk Journalism Award. Moreover, there is nothing more natural than the inclusion of Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy’s photo. Because this foundation is affiliated with him.”

While the pressure directed at journalists in this country occurs as a continuation of the pressure directed at the public, we have also witnessed periods where journalists were specifically targeted. Let us note that these “certain” periods occur with such frequency as to set Turkey apart from many other countries, and furthermore, point to a record so extensive as to earn Turkey a bad reputation worldwide. Even before the Republic was established, we know of the Armenian journalists who were taken from Istanbul in 1915 and whose deaths were recorded in history. Abdi İpekçi, Uğur Mumcu, Ahmet Taner Kışlalı, İzzet Kezer, Namık Tarancı, Musa Anter, Metin Göktepe, and Hrant Dink are just some of the journalists whose deaths coincided with our generation’s time.

IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT OPPRESSION—THERE’S SOLIDARITY TOO!

There are also the never-ending detentions, arrests, and legal proceedings. That’s why we’ve organized solidarity actions and campaigns with many colleagues and journalists’ organizations… The “Journalists’ Assembly” initiative organized following Metin Göktepe’s death, the professional solidarity campaign surrounding the trial in which Ahmet (Şık)’s friends, along with writers, cartoonists, reporters, and managers of Cumhuriyet Newspaper, were arrested and prosecuted, the rotating chief editor campaign organized to show solidarity with Özgür Gündem, the “News Watch” campaign carried out in 2016 to show solidarity with Kurdish media workers in various cities—particularly Diyarbakır, where the state of emergency and curfews were in effect—to prevent journalists in the western part of the country from witnessing new journalist murders… The “I Am a Journalist” campaign, the “Do You Have News?” Initiative, Alican’s Journalist Friends, and many other similar campaigns… At times, a journalist on trial in a courtroom in Çağlayan would, if he managed to leave his hearing without being arrested, immediately rush to the hearing of a colleague being tried in the adjacent courtroom down the same corridor. Merdan Yanardağ, Furkan Karabay, Alican Uludağ, Pınar Gayıp, Nedim Oruç, İsmail Arı… Furkan Karabay, who tore up his indictment during his court hearing, has just completed his house arrest; the other colleagues we listed above, however, remain in detention…

Over the past forty years in Turkey, repressive measures have been intertwined with resistance efforts of varying scales. As a media worker from this generation, I can say that, given the climate of the era, power dynamics, and specific conditions, examples of solidarity that cannot be underestimated were realized. Let us not fail to mention that in these acts of solidarity, young journalists newly entering the profession stood side by side with those who had dedicated decades of their lives to it. Let us remember Nail Güreli, one of the legendary presidents of the Turkish Journalists’ Association and a veteran figure in the history of journalistic solidarity, in the name of all the journalists we have lost.

YOU CAN’T STOP THEM…

The intertwining of pressure on the press and journalists with resistance and solidarity against it has also paved the way for a debate in our recent history centered on the question, “Activism or journalism?” Fruitful discussions on this topic have taken place, involving journalists and academics in the field of media studies. Labeling oneself as an “opposition journalist” or “opposition press” is problematic for many reasons, including its tendency to be limiting and divisive toward media workers. However, journalists organizing and fighting for press freedom and the public’s right to information is not merely a matter of volunteerism, but also a situation where duty calls. Because, unfortunately, in Turkey, large crowds have only taken to the streets following periods when journalists were murdered. Journalists who were forced to organize solidarity efforts to defend both their profession and the public’s right to information, who held demonstrations, and who consequently faced state repression—they did not do these things for the sake of activism. The essence of all those solidarity practices was simply to breathe a little more freely. But beyond this, bending journalism to serve a cause is not only wrong but has also failed to benefit those who do so in the long run.

Nor should any of this lead to the conclusion that “activism” should be looked down upon. Referring to Marx’s 11th Thesis, if it weren’t for the transformative actions of organized activists across various fields in world history, journalists would not have found the opportunity to breathe freely either.

We’ve gone on a bit; it’s time to return to where we started and wrap things up. Metin Göktepe, Beritan Canözer, Abdurrahman Gök, Furkan Karabay, Alican Uludağ, and İsmail Arı are the 100-meter sprinters of journalism in this land… You cannot stop them…

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Metin’den İsmail’e gazeteciliğin yüz metre koşucuları… , published in BirGün newspaper on March 29, 2026.