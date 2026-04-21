From moderate Islamism to benevolent monarchies: the suit tailored by the US

İbrahim Varlı

The “benevolent monarchies” model proposed for Turkey and the region by Tom Barrack, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is not new. Barrack had made these remarks four months earlier in Qatar.

On 7 December, at the Doha Forum, Barrack stated: “In this region, whether you like it or not, what has worked best is, in fact, a benevolent monarchy."

Barrack, the US Ambassador to Ankara and Special Representative for Syria, stated at the forum that the export of democracy was a mistake, that the West’s policies towards the Middle East had failed, and that a new approach needed to be adopted.

CONTINUITY IN IMPERIALIST IMAGINATION FROM DOHA TO ANTALYA!

Barrack also said the following in Antalya on Friday, 17 April: "The only thing that's worked are these powerful leadership regimes: either benevolent monarchies, the kind of a monarchical republic."

Here too, Barrack noted that the ‘export of democracy and human rights’ had been taken down, stating that the region must be assessed according to its own dynamics.

From 7 December to 17 April, the words spoken on both platformsare exactly the same. Barrack is declaring a scenario cooked up in American corridors. In fact, this is clearly stated in the US National Security Strategy Document.

To quote from that document:

• Support and encourage monarchies

• Abandon the export of democracy

• Work with strong leaders

• Establish an order in harmony with Israel

The American ambassador explicitly declares that Syria is a ‘laboratory’ and that prosperity will come to the region through a common ground established in line with Israel’s interests. There is little left to hide. It also states that Turkey and Israel will jointly lead the way in the new order in the Middle East.

ISRAEL AND THE ‘OTTOMAN EMPIRE 2.0’

Whilst stating that the harsh rhetoric exchanged between the leaders of Israel and Turkey is merely political rhetoric, he is acknowledging a reality. He points out that Turkey and Israel have deep economic and commercial ties, and that there is a difference between political rhetoric and economic realities. Barrack had also said in Doha, “Israel and Turkey will not go to war”.

His references to the ‘Ottoman Empire 2.0’, his emphasis on a ‘Greater Israel’ and a ‘Greater Turkey’, and his assertion that the path to lasting stability lies through the Abraham Accords—none of these are mere empty words. All of this points to a single conclusion.

REVEALING THE IMPERIALIST PERSPECTIVE

Barack is outlining the regional perspective of American imperialism in the struggle between rising powers. Whilst shifting US military deployments to the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific, the US is seeking to hand over the Middle East to its “proxies”.

This is clearly stated in the US’s new National Security Strategy, the updated version of the Monroe Doctrine announced on 4 December.

To achieve this, it needs regimes and governments that will toe the line and remain dependent. The system must function to protect both the oil monarchies and Israel.

Trump’s “peace through strength and prosperity” strategy has been in play for some time. Barrack conveys that they will not shy away from resorting to this strategy in the future with the following words: “We will intervene when necessary” adding that the post-1945 model of global security guarantees is changing and “everybody needs to be responsible for themselves.”

ALIGNMENT FROM THE CASPIAN SEA TO THE MEDITERRANEAN

The US’s long-term strategy involves the transformation of an entire region—from the Caucasus to North Africa, and from the Mediterranean to the Hindu Kush—in line with its own interests.

At a forum in Bahrain on the 1st of November, Barrack would admit to the imperialist design for the wider Middle East region as follows: ‘The President has reshuffled the entire chessboard. You can see this everywhere. Turkey and Israel will not go to war. You will see cooperation – an alignment – stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean.’

Trump’s and Barrack’s rhetoric, and their actions are manifestations of an imperialist continuity. The events unfolding in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria are indicators that the alignment Barrack spoke of is being realised step by step.

This alignment, mentioned by the US ‘special envoy’ who, alongside Israel and with the support of political Islamists, has been pressing the button to reshape the Middle East since 7 October 2023, is a product of the Greater Middle East Project (GBOP).

AMERICA IS NOT TAILORING A SUIT FOR TURKEY FOR THE FIRST TIME

The remarks by Barack, whose declaration as persona non grata is being sought, pertain to the suit America has been tailoring for Turkey since the 1990s. The “moderate Islamist” suit sketched by Graham Fuller, the CIA Station Chief of the era, was imposed upon Turkey. Turkey’s political and social transformation was carried out step by step by the AKP.

Fuller, advocates a return to the “Islamist” roots from which the “New Turkish Republic” broke away during its founding period; this thesis is accepted as a reference by today’s rulers, and the book was published and distributed by pro-government publishing houses.

WHERE DID BAHÇELİ’S PROPOSAL TO UNITE LEBANON AND SYRIA COME FROM?

As the US implemented its plans step by step, Devlet Bahçeli’s efforts to have Lebanon join Syria complete the bigger picture. Bahçeli’s initiative was announced on 17 March by MHP sources and media outlets themselves.

The patent for this idea also belongs to Barrack. The American ambassador, Barrack, was to let the cat out of the bag in Doha with these words: “Syria and Lebanon must be brought together because they represent a remarkable civilization"

When all this is considered alongside Barrack’s “Ottoman system” and Erdoğan’s “Turkish-Kurdish-Arab Alliance” rhetoric, the pieces fall neatly into place.

As the US prepares to hand the Middle East over to proxies after bringing Iran to heel, neither Barrack’s “benevolent monarchy”, nor Erdoğan’s “Ottoman model”, nor Bahçeli’s Lebanon-Syria initiative is a coincidence.

The rumours about Bilal Erdoğan, which began to circulate in Turkey some time ago, are also an outward expression of the desire for a hereditary monarchy from father to son. Some have begun to openly market this ambition.

Whilst US imperialism offers the Ottoman system of nations and benevolent monarchy to regimes in the Middle East that align with its own imperial policies, it is saying: “Do as you please internally; democracy, human rights, and the form of the regime are of no concern to us. Just ensure you fall in line with the new Middle East plan.”

The Palace regime, to which Barack claimed to have “granted legitimacy”, is leaving no stone unturned domestically in exchange for aligning with American policies. A mutual win-win equation is at play. Even if the country is the loser.

Consequently, it is not enough to declare Barack a “persona non grata”. The issue is to recognise the direction of American imperialism and organise a resolute, systematic resistance against it.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ilımlı İslamcılıktan merhametli monarşilere: ABD'nin biçtiği elbise, published in BirGün newspaper on April 21, 2026.