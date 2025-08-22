From ‘Tanzim Sales’ to the ‘Cumhur Shelf’: Showcase policy

Havva Gümüşkaya

Instead of tackling the causes of food inflation, the government continues to seek temporary fixes. After the discount stalls that marked a period, it is now claimed that in chain supermarkets across the country, a special section called the ‘Cumhur Shelf’ will be opened in each branch to control food inflation.

According to allegations reported in Yeni Şafak, 10-15 percent of each supermarket will be reserved for a special corner called the ‘Cumhur Shelf’. In these areas, centrally supplied fixed-price products with a ‘state’ label will be sold. Products will be delivered to consumers at near-cost prices, and supermarkets will only receive symbolic operating profit. Under the project, ‘state’ depots will be established in metropolitan areas and regions. Supermarket shelves, market traders, and food factories will supply their needs from these depots. Thus, the chain of intermediaries will be eliminated, and prices will be fixed at near-cost levels.

In January 2019, food inflation rose to 31 percent, creating serious public discontent. As local elections approached, warehouse raids, import-based fixes, discounts under the name of ‘total struggle against inflation’, bans on the sale of certain products in supermarkets, and finally, low-priced sales at tanzim sales were introduced. Before the 31 March Local Elections, many tanzim sales were established. The practice was quietly removed right after the elections.

Continuing to focus on outcomes rather than causes, the government then put Tarım Kredi Markets into play. By instruction, the number of Tarım Kredi Markets was increased nationwide. Despite reporting losses, they failed to deliver cheap food. Prices in these markets, presented as the address for cheap food, even surpassed many other supermarkets.

NO SOLUTION LEFT

Nearly six years have passed since the tanzim sales, but food inflation has not been curbed. During this period, food inflation reached a record level of 102 percent. It then hovered for a long time in the 60-70 percent range. According to the latest inflation data, food inflation was calculated at 27.9 percent. At this point, no lasting solution has been found to the high food inflation that led to the launch of tanzim sales six years ago.

As the perception of ‘cheap food’ through Tarım Kredi Markets also disappeared, a new ‘showcase policy’ under the name of the ‘Cumhur Shelf’ is now being introduced.

NUMBER OF FARMERS IS FALLING

Agricultural production in Turkey is steadily losing ground. In recent years, the number of farmers has fallen dramatically. According to Social Security Institution (SGK) data, the number of Tarım Bağ-Kur members, which was over 1 million in 2009, fell to 426,000 as of May. According to TÜİK data, the number employed in agriculture, which was 5 million in 2021, fell to 4.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

INPUTS BECOMING MORE EXPENSIVE

One of the main reasons peasants abandon the land is rising costs, making production unsustainable. From diesel to fertiliser, seeds to pesticides, many inputs depend on foreign currency, driving production costs uncontrollably upwards. In the past year alone, fertiliser prices rose by 30-90 percent, while diesel, one of the most important inputs in production, rose by 23.4 percent. The price of feed used in livestock rose by 34 percent, while dairy feed rose by 31 percent. Farmers are often forced to sell their produce below cost. Without deep-rooted agricultural policies to sustain producers, and with only outcome-focused ‘showcase’ policies, lowering food inflation seems impossible.

GOVERNMENT DENIED THE ‘CUMHUR SHELF’ CLAIM

The Directorate of Communications made a statement regarding the claims that ‘Cumhur Shelves’ would be established in supermarkets. The written statement from the Directorate’s Centre for Combating Disinformation included the following:

“A suggestion brought up in a newspaper as ‘the establishment of a Cumhur Shelf in supermarkets across Turkey’ has been distorted on social media and served as ‘Cumhur Shelves will be established in supermarkets, products will be provided by the state’. These claims do not reflect the truth. Political statements targeting public institutions based on manipulative social media posts clearly amount to disinformation. The so-called ‘Cumhur Shelf’ phrase does not express a state policy but only a proposal expressed at the idea level in a newspaper. Statements made based on these unfounded claims, such as ‘Cumhur Shelf or Separation Shelf?’, are baseless and groundless black propaganda attempts with no relation to reality, aimed at creating polarisation in society.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tanzim satıştan ‘Cumhur Reyonu’na: Vitrin politikası, published in BirGün newspaper on August 22, 2025.