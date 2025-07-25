From the Green Belt to the Greater Middle East Project: From Fuller to Barrack | The roles assigned to political Islamists remain the same

İbrahim Varlı

The bloody transformation that the US, in coordination with Israel, is trying to implement is already producing lasting consequences in the Middle East. As Palestine, Lebanon and Syria are being reshaped by force of arms, the entire region is being rearranged. The political Islamist regime, clinging to Trump's policies to extend its life, is both supporting this transformation and striving to market the consequences as a “survival” issue.

In the Middle East, where the US and Israel have launched a transformation aligned with their interests, the AKP has also embraced Trump’s policies to stay in power. The political Islamist government, co-chair of the Greater Middle East Project and cleaner of the post-7 October terrain, may bluster but dares not step beyond the circle drawn for it.

While MIT chief İbrahim Kalın tours party offices, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens intervention in Syria if necessary, sending a warning to groups there, especially the SDF. Erdoğan, on the one hand, tries to secure a place in the “new Middle East” through a “Turk, Kurd, Arab alliance,” and on the other hand, together with his coalition partners, consistently speaks of the dangers facing the country. After US envoy Tom Barrack’s Ottoman praise, Erdoğan also spoke of the Turk, Kurd, Arab alliance.

THE IMPERIALIST RELATIONSHIP

The attempted redesign of Syria and the Middle East once again revealed the historical bond between political Islamists and imperialism. Along the line from the Green Belt to Moderate Islam, although the roles assigned by American imperialism to Islamists have changed form, their essence has remained intact. The step-by-step adaptation of Turkey to US policies through political Islamist actors was not sudden. Stripped of all secular and progressive values, the aim was to position Turkey as a “moderate Islamist” centre in the Middle East, a process with historical roots.

FROM THE GREEN BELT TO THE GREATER MIDDLE EAST PROJECT

This trajectory is rooted in the Green Belt project developed by the US against the Soviets. The project’s architect was Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor under President Jimmy Carter between 1977 and 1981. Through the Green Belt strategy to encircle the Soviets, Islamists from Iran to Turkey, Afghanistan to Pakistan and the Gulf states were systematically supported. Islamism was used as a shield against the communist threat. The CIA provided money, intelligence and weapons to numerous armed religious groups labelled “mujahideen,” who resisted the USSR, and presented these groups in the international media as “freedom fighters.”

FROM FULLER TO PERLE

After the dissolution of the USSR, a new phase began in the early 1990s. Although the main goal was achieved with the collapse of the Soviets, the Green Belt Project did not end. The actors nurtured against the USSR now had to be integrated into the new era. In the post-Cold War world, Islamists would continue to serve as instruments. Graham E. Fuller, who served as CIA Station Chief after the 1980s, proposed a new role for Turkey in the mid-1990s. Fuller, who introduced the concept of “Moderate Islam,” recommended dismantling Turkey’s old foundations.

Prior to the 2002 general elections, it was revealed that Erdoğan had met in the US with Richard Perle, then chair of the Defence Policy Board. Known as the “Prince of Darkness,” Perle would later admit: “I met the prime minister a year and a half ago [mid-2002]. My friend Cüneyt [Cüneyt Zapsu] called and asked if I wanted to meet someone who might become prime minister. I said, ‘Of course.’” Perle was among the leading neo-cons shaping US policy in the 2000s. Morton Abramowitz, who served as US Ambassador to Turkey from 1989 to 1991, also gave strong support to Erdoğan and Gül.

The political Islamist outfit tailored by the CIA was fitted onto Turkey in the early 2000s. The AKP, formed by Western-oriented Islamist cadres who broke from the Milli Görüş movement, aligned with imperialism and was brought to power in 2002. The AKP came to office with the support of both domestic and international coalitions. The external wing of this coalition included the US, EU, Gulf Arab states, financial circles and global capital. Even before being elected, Erdoğan was received in the US. After appeals like “Don’t sweep us away with the rest,” the US decided to proceed with the new Islamists. Despite Erdoğan and Abdullah Gül, the 1 March 2003 Iraq mandate was rejected. AKP members fiercely defended the motion in line with “ally America’s” interests. The motion marked a turning point in Turkish-US relations. In exchange for the political space granted to it, the AKP would act in line with the expectations of imperialist-capitalist actors.

FROM THE GREATER MIDDLE EAST PROJECT TO BARRACK

Once the Moderate Islamist identity had been fitted to Turkey via the AKP, the model was also to be exported to the Middle East. After the 2003 Iraq invasion, the Greater Middle East Project (BOP) was proposed in 2004. Erdoğan was made its co-chair. In the early 2010s, with the Arab Spring, efforts began to implement the AKP model across the region through the Muslim Brotherhood. But soon, the project hit a wall.

THE OTTOMAN MODEL PROPOSAL

Following the Hamas attacks of 7 October, a bloody transformation of the Middle East was initiated. Turkey undertook the task of clearing the ground for these imperialist policies. After the process executed via Israel, the desired changes were made in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. War was declared on Iran. During this process, Trump’s special envoy to Turkey and Syria, Tom Barrack, who declared he would reshape the Middle East, appointed himself as a kind of colonial governor and assigned Turkey a new direction.

EVERYTHING FOR ERDOĞAN

Throughout this historical trajectory, political Islamists fulfilled the roles assigned to them. While transforming the country along the route drawn by imperialism, they also took on the role of battering ram in the region. Erdoğan’s greatest skill in this process was forming alliances both domestically and abroad in line with the situation. He marketed the country’s geopolitics and consistently managed to secure support from the imperialists. At home, he continuously found new allies.

PROF. DR. SAMİM AKGÖNÜL: THE AKP IS FOLLOWING THE US LINE

In Trump’s first term, the US withdrew from Syria, leaving the field to Russia and Turkey. Today, Russia is again a rival, and Iran is targeted by Israel. In this equation, Turkey remains the only workable actor. Therefore, Ankara, which only criticises Israel rhetorically but follows US Middle East policy to the letter, is a suitable partner for Washington.

Recent moves such as Hakan Fidan’s “we’ll enter Syria if necessary” statement are more aimed at satisfying the domestic public. In reality, Turkey’s foreign policy continues on a course parallel to the one drawn by the US.

Although Erdoğan tries to appear as an independent and multi-faceted actor, his positioning abroad reflects a desire to be present at all the tables. This presents a very convenient picture for the US administration: a Turkey that is both assertive and dependent, both ambitious and compliant.

ASSOC. PROF. DR. İSMET AKÇA: THE GOVERNMENT IS BEING PAID OFF

From the beginning, the AKP acted within the US hegemonic orbit. From the Iraq invasion to the US plan to reshape the Middle East, it followed a consistent line. It demonstrated that it was a party in harmony with the global neoliberal system. It always played roles assigned by the US. This continued until 2013, but with the Arab Spring, a rupture occurred. During that time, it tried to strike a balance between the US and Russia. Later, it turned back to the US. As Israel began redesigning the region, US-AKP relations were re-established. The AKP began aligning again with the US, stepping back into line. Erdoğan is trying to become part of the US’s regional reconfiguration. Turkey is being made part of this new trajectory. In return, it hopes to claim a share of the resulting spoils. While restructuring Syria, the US is offering the AKP hush money. The US is telling the AKP: there are bigger issues like China and Iran, just integrate with our line.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yeşil Kuşak’tan BOP’a: Fuller’den Barrack’a | Siyasal İslamcılara biçilen roller aynı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 25, 2025.