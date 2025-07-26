From the Green Belt to the Greater Middle East Project: The roles assigned to Political Islamists - 2 | Useful tools at work

Political Islamists, who flourished under the arms of the US during the Cold War, have always served as convenient tools of imperialism. Since the 1980s, they have followed the path drawn for them by the CIA.

What took place just in the first quarter of the 21st century is enough to reveal the historical link between political Islamists and imperialism. On the line stretching from the Green Belt to “Moderate Islamism”, political Islamists became main actors of the Greater Middle East Project (GMEP). In accordance with this plan, which envisaged a total transformation of the region along a US-Israel axis, they tried every method from armed uprisings to civil war.

In the bloodiest phase of GMEP, which began after the 7 October attacks, political Islamists clung tightly to the Washington-Tel Aviv axis. They carried out “area cleansing” in the region. They offered both overt and covert support to Israel’s brutal attacks. In return for aligning with American policies, they reinforced their own regimes.

BARRACK’S ENVOYS

This dependent relationship is now becoming even more evident. Reactionary-autocratic regimes leaning on Trump’s policies for their own survival are voicing the instructions whispered into the ears of Tom Barrack, the special envoy appointed to the region by the US, which has pushed the button alongside Israel to redesign the Middle East.

Tom Barrack, who began his duty as the US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria two months ago, is running rampant in the region with the projects he outlines, encountering no objection from any actor. Barrack, who showers orders on the Beirut administration, Colani, Kurds, Turks, and Druze, is almost being held in high regard while bringing everyone into line. Advocating an ummah-based Ottoman system for Turkey and proposing an ethnic-sectarian power distribution in Syria, Barrack is shuttling along the Ankara-Beirut-Damascus axis like a sheriff of the Middle East.

The day before yesterday, Barrack brought together Colani’s administration and Israeli officials in Paris. In a statement on X, Barrack said, “We met with Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our aim was dialogue and reducing tensions, and that is exactly what we achieved. All sides reiterated their commitment to continue these efforts.” Recognition of Israel by the HTŞ administration is now on the agenda. An Israeli delegation is expected to travel to Baku soon to finalise the agreement with Syria.

ANKARA LOOKS TO TRUMP

While Barrack pursues a redesign prioritising American-Israeli interests in Syria, Turkey has already accepted this. The one-man regime, trying to extend the life of its decaying rule by clinging to Trump’s policies, is aligning itself according to “Uncle Sam’s” orientations.

Ankara, having aligned itself with American policies in Syria, is trying to claim a share of the pie in that country. While efforts continue to block any achievements such as autonomy or self-rule for the Kurds, there is cooperation with Washington in designing a new Syria.

NO WEAPON SURRENDER

Ebcer Dawud, spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), rejected claims that a 30-day deadline had been set for joining the HTŞ administration and for handing over their weapons. Dawud said, “Conditions are not suitable for surrendering our weapons.” He added, “Given the violent incidents in the south, the increasing threats from ISIS, and the general security situation, the conditions are not favourable for us to disarm.” Stating that they are ready to join state institutions, Dawud said, “If a constitutional agreement is reached where our forces are recognised, we could become part of the Syrian army. But at this stage, the conditions are not suitable.”

JOINT OPERATION BY US-TURKEY-DAMASCUS

It has been reported that a large-scale military operation against ISIS was carried out in the El Bab countryside of Aleppo with the participation of forces from the US, Turkey, and the Damascus administration. According to Mepa News, US air assets provided aerial support to the operation conducted on the ground by forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministries of Defence and Interior.

US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack shared a photo from Paris with Syrian Foreign Minister Esat Şeybani and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

ASSOC. PROF. DR. ÖZLEM KAYGUSUZ: TURKEY HAS PLAYED THE ROLE EXPECTED OF IT UNTIL NOW

While the main political equation in Syria is seen as lying between the SDF and HTŞ, and the country’s new political order is expected to be determined by agreements between the Kurds, who currently see handing over military power as risky, and the Arab majority represented by HTŞ, the involvement of Druze forces backed by Israel, who control the south, has greatly complicated the picture. At first glance, it may seem that the risk of Lebanonisation has increased and that this is a new imperialist design. However, it may not be exactly so. A central authority in Syria is also being sought to be established as quickly as possible. Because prolonged political turmoil means delays for the Gulf and European capital awaiting to rebuild Syria. Meanwhile, Russia may attempt moves via Iran to benefit from this turmoil. Another point is that in regions where HTŞ control is not established, some tribal forces and/or organisations may enter the political arena using current conditions, potentially causing the situation to spiral out of control. Therefore, even if a constitutional framework cannot be achieved in the short term, all actors in Syria are being disciplined via Israel and Turkey.

The Trump administration does not want further complication in Syria that would expand space for new proxy forces or violent actors, but it cannot fully control Israel, which is provoking such a scenario. Hence, although there is no visible major disagreement between the US and Israel regarding Syria’s political order, a final agreement also does not seem to be in place yet. What is striking here is that Israel, rather than the Kurds, is now appearing as the backer of the Druze and is moving from being an occupier to an actor in Syria. Turkey’s recent actions also relate to this. Turkey does not want Israel to increase its influence through the Druze and Kurds, backed by its military presence in the south of the country. Similarly, the US also does not want Israel to act so recklessly as to destabilise the building of a central authority in Syria. It is supporting Turkey in limiting Israel. This situation is essentially a new manifestation of the political coordination/pass-work among the US, Turkey, and Israel in Syria since last October, and of the AKP government’s historical policy of acting in harmony with the US in the region.

This harmony also significantly strengthens the People’s Alliance internally and eases its hand. The importance of US support in all domestic initiatives of the People’s Alliance, especially in its processes against the main opposition, cannot be denied. Until now, Turkey has played the role expected of it in strengthening HTŞ’s dominance across Syria, keeping radical forces like ISIS under control, and somewhat curbing Israel’s faits accomplis. These are among the main reasons for the US’s support for the current government. In conclusion, the Trump administration cannot move as fast as it wants in Syria, but it is likely to continue positioning actors against each other for a while longer and observe the performance of HTŞ and its leader. With Turkey’s support, the US wants to show that HTŞ has ostensibly moved away from radical Islamism and is controlling ISIS, then begin a process in which war is replaced by trade and infrastructure development in the region. At the same time, it plans to balance and restrain Israel through Turkey. This also means the ruling power will have a freer hand in Turkish domestic politics for some time.

PROF. DR. MUSTAFA TÜRKEŞ: WHEN YOU LOOK AT BARRACK, BAHÇELİ, ERDOĞAN, YOU SMELL A PLAN

The process involving political Islamists, and to some extent nationalists, since the Cold War continues today. From the Green Belt to the project attempted in the late 1990s, whether you call it GMEP or something else, the effort to reshape the Middle East continues uninterrupted. The aim was to transform the countries in the region into ones open to finance capital and neoliberal policies and to ensure Israel’s security. After Iraq and Libya, Syria too has been bloodily transformed. The armed tools used in all these processes now act as if they are political parties or think tanks. They transformed armed Islamists and used them wherever needed. The roles assigned to political Islamists were the same in the Cold War as they are today. How Islamists and nationalists are being used in Syria is obvious. HTŞ was removed from terrorist lists and made into a partner.

IMPERIALISTS DON’T BET ON ONE HORSE

Imperialism doesn’t bet on just one horse. It backs HTŞ, SDF, and other actors simultaneously. Why? First, to ease Israel’s position. Second, to reconcile regional states with Tel Aviv. They want to make Israel the centre of global finance.

How do imperialists organise regional actors? They want strong leaders, one-man regimes, because these leaders can easily implement the dictates of finance capital. But these leaders are also walking a tightrope. Anything can happen at any moment. They want a country with a leader on a knife’s edge. A government on the edge becomes so dependent it cannot afford to overlook anything.

WE GET THE NEWS FROM BARRACK

The Erdoğan government has already integrated into this new process. We are learning about developments in the resolution process from Bahçeli and Barrack. Barrack is proposing an Ottoman system, and they want a region divided along religious identities. Supporting statements came from Erdoğan and Bahçeli. Looking at the Barrack-Bahçeli-Erdoğan trio, one senses not just the redesigning of the Middle East but also of Turkey. The revival of discourse portraying Lausanne and the Republic as defeats is no coincidence. When we put all this together, we see a clear project at hand. Of course, these redesign efforts happen behind closed doors, not spoken of openly. The full picture shows this: the US and Western imperialism are trying to reshape the Middle East. In doing so, there are tasks and roles assigned to political Islamists. The regime is fulfilling its part. In exchange for not interfering with the SDF, they deflect criticism of their regime domestically. Credit taps will also be opened. In short, they are securing the domestic political redesign they seek to implement. The government’s stance is clear, its intentions laid bare. What matters now is the stance of the opposition. What should the opposition do? That’s important. It must take a clear stand. The cost of these domestic and foreign redesigns will fall on workers and the people. Socialists must clarify and expose the process. A lot is happening, and many developments are sowing confusion. First, this confusion must be cleared. It must be made clear that the Kurdish question cannot be solved in this way.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yeşil Kuşak’tan BOP’a Siyasal İslamcılara Biçilen Roller - 2 | Kullanışlı aparatlar işbaşında, published in BirGün newspaper on July 26, 2025.