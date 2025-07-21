From Ukraine to the Middle East: Current faces of imperialism*

Korkut Boratav

The fundamental transformation of imperialism in the 1980s took place with the shaping of economic policies and international economic relations in both the centre and peripheral countries in the direction called "neoliberalism."

The neoliberal counter-revolution can be described as a plan to establish the unlimited domination of capital. In the West, it was implemented through the policies represented by Thatcher and Reagan after 1980; in peripheral countries and international economic relations, it was implemented through the structural adjustment/reform policies of the IMF/World Bank. Military coups in Latin America and Turkey also played an important role. The liquidation of labour and independence-oriented transformations that had eroded the hegemony mentioned above during the 30-year Golden Age has been the main agenda of the dominant capital block (in other words, imperialism) over the past fifty years.

This neoliberal transformation has been consistently examined and criticised at the Industrial Congresses of the Turkish Chamber of Engineers and Architects (TMMOB). These are economic analyses of imperialism. Our chamber's area of expertise has naturally left its mark on the congresses: the problems of industry and industrial policy in Turkey have always been addressed within the framework of neoliberal policies.

However, I would like to emphasise that when we bring imperialism to the agenda, we must not overlook the significance of a development that has left its mark on the last quarter of a century. Until around 1980, imperialism sought to shape the world through economic policies. It did not resort to violence, except for military coups in peripheral countries.

The humanitarian disasters caused by neoliberal policies may not require military coups. These disasters have always existed, and they have reached tragic proportions on the continent of Africa. The elimination of support policies protecting peasant agriculture in Africa has led to famine, hunger, dispossession, intensified poverty, and starvation, which are the products of "peaceful, consent-based" neoliberalism, especially in Africa.

The change I wish to emphasise in imperialism began at the end of the 20th century. The national liberation wars that put an end to colonialism did not lead to a peaceful world system under the supervision of the United Nations.

The crisis and dissolution of real socialism in Europe coincided with the intensification of imperialism. If we are to examine imperialism from the 1990s to the present day, it is insufficient and incomplete to limit ourselves to traditional economic dimensions.

We have witnessed a series of regime (and even "system") change operations carried out by US and Western European imperialism, often in alliance, starting in the Balkans and extending to Ukraine and the Black Sea coast, and then spreading to the Middle East and Afghanistan.

In the breakup of Yugoslavia, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the dismantling of real socialist regimes in Eastern Europe, neoliberal shock therapy-style economic policies proved inadequate. Methods of ensuring and controlling systemic transformation, including the use of violence if necessary, came to the forefront.

During the collapse of the Soviet Union, we saw that the "young" imperialism of the 19th century and beyond, which was rooted in Western European states, still persists. Russia, as a state and a nation, continues to be seen as an "enemy of civilisation" and a malignant force that must be defeated. Beyond being a class-based threat representing the socialist system, a perception of "hostility" has become ingrained in France, Britain, and Germany.

This perception persisted after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to systematic violations of commitments made to the newly capitalist Russian regime under Yeltsin and later Putin.

The United States also adopted this line, which was becoming widespread in Western Europe, to its extreme. In US circles representing neo-conservative fanaticism, the view that "even if it becomes capitalist in its current form, Russia must be destroyed; it must be divided and dismantled..." became widespread. In the new Russia, it was not Yeltsin but Putin who correctly perceived this attitude. We are experiencing the reflection of this in the Ukraine War.

We know that the opinion that "Russia and China are new forms of imperialism" has taken root in some "leftist" and "liberal" circles. It is unnecessary to discuss this discourse here, but I would like to state that we need to approach this issue from a Marxist perspective.

The Democratic Party administrations represented by Obama and Biden in the United States have openly embraced anti-Russian and anti-Chinese policies. The Ukraine War was launched as a "colour revolution" jointly organised by the Democratic Party and the EU in Kiev. A proxy war designed to weaken, destabilise, and if necessary, destroy Russia was planned in the meantime.

Proxy war is a concept in the current terminology of imperialism. It is based on a phenomenon that the United States has perceived since the Vietnam War. It has become impossible to involve the American people in wars as ordinary soldiers; even financial incentives are insufficient. "Proxies" must be found to take their place and engage in armed combat. The proxy war model was first applied in the Middle East. The Western Alliance is currently waging a war against Russia using Ukrainians as "proxies."

The war is spreading beyond Ukraine's borders, with the aim of collapsing Russia. They have even declared, in a morally reprehensible manner, that "the war will continue until the last Ukrainian..." It is not American or British soldiers who will be killed on the front lines, but Ukrainians... To such an extent that Ukraine's war casualties have created a demographic crisis in the country. Once the young population available for military conscription is exhausted, Ukraine will surrender.

THE US IN THE MIDDLE EAST: JIHADISTS, ASSASSINATIONS AND BURNINGS

Another dimension of aggressive imperialism is unfolding in the Middle East. Following the attack on the Twin Towers, the neo-conservative administration in the US declared a War on Terror. “Terrorist regimes” that needed to be destroyed and replaced were identified one by one. However, the first targets were not Islamist regimes, but rather secular, relatively progressive Arab countries that had long been at odds with imperialism: Libya, Iraq, and Syria under the regimes of Gaddafi, Saddam, and Assad... We saw that the wars against these countries were planned in the United States and Britain and carried out with the partial participation of France and NATO.

At this point, a critical question arises: Where did jihadist Islam originate? Once again, America emerges. During the decade following 1979, the US organised and equipped large numbers of Mujahideen fighters from across the Islamic world to fight against Soviet troops in Afghanistan.

The fighters and cadre of the Taliban regime established in Afghanistan were thus formed. It is also well known that the Afghan Civil War contributed significantly to the collapse of the Soviet regime, which was struggling with economic problems.

In the years that followed, US imperialism and its allies, who waged war against secular regimes in Libya, Iraq and Syria, relied directly on air power (bombing); but the ranks of the proxies who took up the cause also included many Jihadist militants who had been "trained" in Afghanistan. For example, among the members of Al-Qaeda led by the Saudi citizen Osama bin Laden, the Arab jihadists whom the United States brought into the Afghan Civil War and then "forgot" are of significant importance.

The American mastermind and initial executor of this programme, which could be described as jihadist production, was Zbigniew Brzezinski, a fanatical anti-communist who served as National Security Advisor to the Carter administration after 1979. He described the programme's inception, objectives and initial phase in January 1998 to the French magazine Le Nouvel Observateur.

From there, we learn that Brzezinski convinced President Carter in July 1979, and the U.S. Secret Service began arming and supporting opposition groups to the Soviet-backed secular government in Afghanistan to establish a resistance movement. Brzezinski hoped this resistance would trigger the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

This expectation came true; seven months later, in January 1979, Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan. Over the next ten years, Soviet helicopters fought futilely against Taliban gangs equipped with modern American vehicles. The invasion of Afghanistan also contributed significantly to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1998, a French journalist asked Brzezinski: "Are you not regretful for supporting Islamic fundamentalism and arming future terrorists?" His response is intriguing; it reflects the logic of imperialism: "Why should I regret it? We lured the Russians into the Afghan trap; we gave them the Vietnam War as a gift.

The war that dragged Moscow into a quagmire for the next decade also brought about the end of the Soviet empire. From the perspective of world history, which is more important? The Taliban? The collapse of the Soviet empire? The unrest of a few Muslims? The liberation of Eastern Europe?”

Three years after this interview, four Saudi citizens affiliated with Al-Qaeda attacked the Twin Towers in New York, killing nearly 3,000 Americans. The Bush administration added Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda to its list of terrorists, and Afghanistan under Taliban rule was added to the list of countries targeted for regime change. The US and its allies took control of Kabul. In August 2021, they would leave Kabul in tragicomic scenes reminiscent of Saigon in 1975.

Brzezinski's interview shows that Islamic Jihad is a product of US imperialism as an international power. It demonstrated that it had become a Frankenstein capable of threatening its creator in the Twin Towers attack.

In the following quarter-century, it sometimes contributed to regime change operations as the foot soldier of imperialism (Libya, Syria). At other times (such as the Taliban in Afghanistan), it became the target and victim of these operations.

Imperialism has thus once again become aggressive on the stage of history, taking its place as the creator of violence and war. For this reason, it is necessary to take the critical analysis of imperialism beyond the economic dimension.

In the last quarter of a century, the destruction of the working class by wars stretching from the Balkans to Afghanistan via North Africa has reached dimensions reminiscent of the two world wars of the 20th century, as well as colonial wars.

Qualitative changes are no less significant. Regimes are collapsing; social structures are crumbling; humanitarian disasters are fueling migration from the Islamic world to Turkey, Libya, and Western Europe.

Moreover, the neoliberal shock and “reform” policies that have caused impoverishment and distribution shocks in Black Africa and Latin America are adding to the flow of people from the South to Europe and the US. The working classes of Western Europe and the US are in turmoil: while industrial capital seeking cheap labor has shifted production to Southeast Asia, China, and Mexico during the neoliberal era, immigrants from the East and South are keeping wages down.

We are experiencing the ideological and political shocks of this turmoil. Racism and fascism are on the rise; traditional left-wing and centrist movements are succumbing to neo-fascism. When we focus solely on wars, traditional rules of war are no longer relevant. We are witnessing the human consequences of chain wars, terrorism, and violence that includes genocide.

According to a method applied by The Lancet, the deaths caused by the wars in the Middle East over the past decade have exceeded millions; the genocide in Gaza has directly wiped out or caused the early deaths of one-tenth of the Palestinian population in two years. The world public watched the live scenes of this disaster on TV broadcasts, sometimes live. It is inevitable that this will leave lasting scars on the younger generation. The assassination of leaders is a priority in the Middle East wars. When Trump began bombing Iran, he threatened Ayatollah Khamenei, saying, “We know where he is hiding; he is an easy target, but we will not kill him for now...” (“take him out”).

This was not an empty threat... During these years of war, the world watched on TV as three leaders from the Arab-Islamic world were killed. The first was Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. He was captured by US troops in a place where he was hiding. He was detained at a US base and tried by a Special Tribunal established by the occupying Iraqi government, and sentenced to death. His appeal was rejected within three weeks. He was executed in December 2006. I watched the TV broadcast of the execution; he was executed while listening to the insults of Shiite militants.

The second was Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Following the US-led Western Alliance's invasion of Afghanistan, he was hiding in a safe house in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The CIA, in cooperation with Pakistani intelligence, confirmed his whereabouts; an operation to kill Osama was approved by President Obama and carried out by special forces.

A 24-member special forces team killed Osama in 40 minutes, completing the operation. In addition to Osama, three men and one woman were killed. Osama's eldest son, Khalid, was among them. Osama's body was later thrown from the plane into the sea; the remaining residents of the camp were handed over to Pakistani authorities.

President Obama watched the operation live at the White House on 11 May 2011. The video was later broadcast on TV. I watched the video, not the operation itself. At the end of the operation, Obama said, "We got him," and seemed as relieved as if he had won a game.

Muammar Gaddafi's name appeared on the list of killed leaders seven months later, in October 2011. NATO forces were bombing Libya, and the capital, Tripoli, had come under the control of the National Transitional Council (NTC), which was collaborating with the West. Gaddafi was fleeing in a convoy to Sirte, which was under the control of his supporters. Gaddafi's convoy was detected by British intelligence and bombed by French aircraft; Gaddafi's vehicle was also hit.

What happened next we learn from videos taken by jihadist NTC militants torturing the injured Gaddafi. One of these was aired on a TV channel, and I watched it. The jihadists are torturing Gaddafi with insults, and one of them is harassing him with a bayonet. In another particularly shameful video, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is seen watching the video of Gaddafi being tortured to death and finally uttering the words attributed to Julius Caesar: "Veni, vidi, he died..."

The use of Julius Caesar's famous phrase after a military victory in 2011, following Gaddafi's death, in a victorious tone can only be interpreted as the arrogance of the Americans, if it is not an admission of the obscene war crime committed against a head of state.

We must also fully address the content of imperialism, which is the main theme of the TMMOB Industry Congress. We must definitely include the issue of war and peace, which is a very vital extension of this. Because we are on the edge of a nuclear war in 2025... I am not referring to the 12-day bombing duel between Israel and the United States in mid-June. The easily achieved ceasefire demonstrated that the conflict was unlikely to escalate to a nuclear dimension.

ON THE EDGE OF NUCLEAR WAR

The real threat lies in the proxy war that the Western Alliance is waging against Russia in Ukraine. During Biden's term, Putin announced to the world that this war could escalate to a nuclear threshold in what he called "Russia's new nuclear doctrine."

Let me quote this doctrine: "If a non-nuclear state (e.g., Ukraine) launches an attack threatening Russia's existence with the support and cooperation of a nuclear state (e.g., the United States, France, the United Kingdom) or a group of states (e.g., NATO), Russia reserves the right to respond with a nuclear strike against all states and groups of states contributing to the attack.

Despite this warning, since November 2024, the Western alliance has carried out several such attacks against Russia in the Ukraine War. The most recent one targeted long-range heavy bombers at five military airfields in Russia on 1 June 2025. The sabotage was carried out by Ukrainian forces; it is known that the project and technological design of the attack were carried out by the United Kingdom. The command centre is believed to be located in NATO facilities (likely physically stationed in Ukraine).

The latest attack on Russian military airfields has another distinctive feature: the long-range heavy bombers were out in the open; they were not hidden. The reason for this is the SALT [Strategic Arms Limitation Talks] Agreement signed by Russia and the United States. The agreement regulates the limitation of nuclear weapons and prevents either side from making the "first move" in a potential nuclear war.

For this reason, after the June attack, Putin asked through all channels with ties to the United States: "Was Trump aware? Did he approve?" If Trump knew, it could be considered that the United States had effectively declared war on Russia. This is because Ukrainian secret service units, directed by the United States using SALT intelligence, destroyed some of Russia's strategic aircraft... If the operation was carried out on the orders and with the knowledge of Trump, who represents the US administration, would the United States be considered to have made the first strike that could trigger a nuclear war?

This is a very serious question. Because we are on the edge of a nuclear disaster that could bring about the end of the world as we know it... Humanity has been brought to this very edge largely by U.S. imperialism (and the submission, and sometimes even the contribution, of its European allies within NATO). Recently, NATO Secretary General Rutte stated in a speech that "we are neither in a state of full war nor full peace with Russia." The NATO Secretary General is speaking, and our country is a member of NATO. The Secretary General is stating that Turkey is in a state of semi-war with a country with which it has close economic and political ties. Will we remain silent about the decision behind this statement and how binding it is for Turkey?

* This article is an abstract from a presentation made at the event titled "On the Way to the Industry Congress / Industry Policies in the World and Turkey," organised as part of the preparations for the TMMOB Industry Congress 2025. It was published in the July 2025 issue (No. 11) of the "Industry and Society" journal by the TMMOB Mechanical Engineers' Association. The full journal can be accessed via the Mechanical Engineers' Association website.

(https://www.mmo.org.tr/sites/default/files/gonderi_dosya_ekleri/sanayivetoplum10-11.pdf)

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ukrayna’dan Ortadoğu’ya: Emperyalizmin güncel görünümleri*, published in BirGün newspaper on July 21, 2025.