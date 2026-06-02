Full steam ahead on the path of Erdoğanism: What does absolute nullity have to do with monarchy?

Yaşar Aydın

Türkiye has been discussing the absolute nullity appointment within the CHP for more than a week. Reappointed as the Chairman of the CHP by the absolute nullity decision, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu entered the party headquarters accompanied by the police force.

For nearly 10 days, Kılıçdaroğlu and his team have been forming sentences regarding intra-party purification/purging, in a manner almost as if written by a single pen. Kılıçdaroğlu’s emphasis on FETÖ (Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation), followed by Bülent Kuşoğlu’s emphasis on the "finger of the state" in the nullity operation, is similarly an expression of taking a stance aimed at reinforcing the trench in front of the Palace.

IS BAHÇELİ AN ENGINEER?

The moves made by the MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli over the past two years have been referred to with titles such as the "state mind" and the "ombudsman of politics". We are faced with an offensive portrait of Bahçeli through his handshake with the DEM Party in Parliament that initiated the resolution process, his move concerning Öcalan the founding leader of the PKK, the right to hope, and finally, the manner of his involvement in the absolute nullity case experienced within the CHP.

Undeniably, what rendered Bahçeli offensive was the intervention made by the US in the Middle East via Syria, followed by the People’s Alliance’s (coalition between the AKP and MHP) call to "strengthen the internal front". Behind the internal front debate lay the assumption that the period of intervention initiated by the US in the Middle East would extend to Türkiye through a domino effect. This new period also proposed regime changes for countries. The People’s Alliance viewed the US project as a way to save its governance and embraced it wholeheartedly.

Precisely at this point, Bahçeli’s duty as a presenter commenced. Although his rhetoric was occasionally described with concepts such as "he gave a tune-up to Erdoğan" or "he drew a line for Trump", there was neither a differing view nor a stance against the US project in reality. He was merely fulfilling the duty assigned within the People’s Alliance. In this state, rather than an ombudsman, he can be defined as an announcer who proclaims the idea to the public, or an actor who plays his role in the script well. The manner of Devlet Bahçeli’s involvement in both the process he terms "a Türkiye free of terrorism" and the nullity debate within the CHP occurred precisely within the framework of the duty assigned to him.

Another function of Bahçeli is to cool down politics. He successfully conducts the duty of extinguishing the demands of the parties, organizations, and the public against the government by spreading them over time. While expressing a reaction from the podium regarding the plight of the pensioner, he knows that the government will not take a step concerning this matter. Although he appears to support the proposals of Kurdish politics for a solution, he does not make a single move regarding these either in Parliament or on the street. By appearing to utter words against Kılıçdaroğlu, he actually ensures that Özel is sidelined. On each occasion, he creates an expectation, ensuring that the feeling of "it will happen now" germinates once more. He cools down politics and keeps it on the line desired by the government. Or rather, he attempts to keep it there.

THE QUESTION OF KEMAL BEY

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was appointed to the CHP through absolute nullity, was severely criticized by the oppositional public. This was evaluated as a political journey conducted with calculations based on his past actions.

Opening old accounts and settling scores over them does not signify much for today. The essential matter is the nullity decision and the stance Kılıçdaroğlu adopted in the subsequent process. Today’s issue cannot be discussed without asking the question: "Whom did it benefit, and whom does it continue to benefit?" It is obvious that the Palace is highly pleased with what is being experienced within the CHP. In fact, there are evaluations directly from figures close to Kılıçdaroğlu that they might also have contributed to the process.

With the stance he adopts, Kılıçdaroğlu rejects the CHP’s role of standing against the government and driving the opposition forward. He openly expresses that he has another duty. Kılıçdaroğlu frames his duty as "saving the CHP from certain CHP members". There is no criticism of the government, no demand for power, and no criticism of the situation the public finds itself in. The target is those within the CHP.

The stance Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu adopts on titles such as Syria and "a Türkiye free of terrorism", and his evaluations regarding the subject, do not contradict the government. He is also in a similar approach regarding the fortification of the internal front. When all these evaluations are placed on top of one another, the owner of the "domestic/national opposition" role pointed out by Erdoğan months ago becomes clear.

In this context, rather than who Kılıçdaroğlu is or where he comes from, the matter is the function he serves today. Together, they are striving to keep Erdoğan in power today, and to render his idea permanent for tomorrow. This is the main issue being condemned.

WILL MONARCHY ARRIVE?

Tom Barrack has become the Special Envoy for Iraq. Now he will stir things up there as well. He will find new formulas, paving the stones for ways to turn peoples against one another. When Barrack said that the best thing for the countries in the region was a monarchy, no one had taken it seriously. However, along with what was subsequently experienced in the region, it became apparent that the monarchical administrations of the 21st century were being described. The ruling forces in Türkiye also embraced this idea. There are no peoples; there are their ethnic and religious representatives. Power will be shared by them—naturally, to the extent desired by the US and in line with its policies. This is actually the reason lying behind the absolute nullity matter experienced within the CHP spilling over from the party building and becoming the country's problem. Just as in the 19 March Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality operation, millions of people viewed the absolute nullity attempt as part of a project for an electionless Türkiye. They reacted to it. For that reason, absolute nullity became one of the main agendas of politics. It became a moment where the ranks cleared and became distinct once more; in other words, it became a litmus test.

The stance adopted and the will displayed by millions demonstrate that Trump-Barrack politics has no equivalent in Türkiye. Türkiye is a highly exceptional country. It succeeds in extracting a great hope for the future out of the darkest moment. While asking whether monarchy will arrive, a popular will is emerging that will present a free, democratic, and revolutionary republic to the 21st century. The task is very difficult for Erdoğan and everyone who runs to his aid.

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WHO READS BİRGÜN?

Following Kılıçdaroğlu—who was brought to the CHP chairmanship via the absolute nullity decision—stating "I read BirGün", our newspaper's approach to the subject became a matter of debate. The words "the newspaper of the people" are written on the BirGün logo. For us, there are two important titles: the people and the truth.

Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, these two titles constitute our fundamental line. We approach the matter without looking at individuals, topics, their positions, or whether they read us or not.

We have attempted to explain above. Absolute nullity is a palace project. It is one of the important turnings of the roadmap aimed at rendering this regime permanent in the country in the manner desired by the US. A one-man regime signifies poverty, corruption, and injustice for the country. We are obliged to expose this dark order in all its nakedness. BirGün exists for this.

We do not expect those who are trying to line their pockets, those who line up to play the Palace jester, or those who chase personal ambition to understand us.

In summary;

The Palace regime means poverty and death for this people.

Absolute nullity is a project that empowers the Palace regime.

The place of those who defend this project is the shadow of the Palace.

The rest is empty talk.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Erdoğanizm yolunda tam yol ileri: Mutlak butlanın monarşiyle ilgisi ne?, published in BirGün newspaper on June 2, 2026.