Gendarmerie operation at İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality: 13 people detained, 1 person sought

In the corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 14 municipal employees, company representatives and company employees have been detained on allegations of obtaining undue benefits. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is continuing its investigations into numerous individuals, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was removed from his position as İBB President following his arrest.

In connection with the case involving Taner Çetin, the former head of the İBB Press, Publications and Public Relations Department, who was previously arrested, arrest warrants have been issued for 14 İBB employees, company representatives and company employees on charges of ‘membership in an organisation,’ ‘tampering with tenders,’ “bribery” and ‘aggravated fraud.’

TANER ÇETİN'S WIFE AND SON ALSO DETAINED

Following the instructions of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, gendarmerie teams detained Taner Çetin's wife Canan Çetin and son Örsan Çetin, as well as Doğukan Arıcı, İlkay Onok, Baran Yalgı, Emine Merve Köseoğlu, Ömer Aydın, Ümit Güngör, Ferhat Karatop, Mehmet Ünal, Ali Arslan, Ahmet Işık and Serkan Gürsoy.

Efforts to arrest Özer Yıldız are ongoing.

Source: İBB'ye jandarma operasyonu: 13 kişi gözaltında, 1 isim aranıyor