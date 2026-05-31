Gezi has been standing for 13 years: We are still here

Once More

Unity, Solidarity, Friendship

It was just like yesterday, or in fact, it was today!

It is that very same will, defying the years, spilling over into the streets once again this June.

It is the hope that makes the country's most beautiful children, Ali İsmails, Berkins run like waving flags in the hands of friends their own age bearing different names!

It passed through streets and squares, surmounted barricades, extracted the poisoned daggers plunged into its back, and broke through circles of betrayal!

It never, ever gave up; it did not surrender, it could not be taken captive!

And now, once more, dirty schemes and dark ambushes are being laid to seize the destiny of the country.

While attempts are being made to shatter that great will by purchasing individuals and offices,

Behold, that very Gezi is born again in the streets in brand new attire, giving birth to hope once more!

Our June, becoming an endless journey, calls us yet again, once more to unity,

Once more to solidarity, once more to brotherhood, once more to march!

We know that neither our Junes nor our new beginnings will ever end; come on, continue the struggle!

We shall win; the beauty of those resisting from Gezi to the Junes will surely defeat all evils!