Gezi resistance turns 12: From June to March, this uprising will not end

Öncü Durmuş

The Gezi Resistance, one of the biggest social uprisings in the country's history, is now 12 years old. The protests, which began to protect İstanbul's Taksim Gezi Park from the AKP government's policies of profiteering, plundering and oppression, quickly turned into a nationwide uprising.

The protests, initiated by citizens seeking to defend nature and their living spaces against the AKP's plan to cut down trees in Gezi Park and build the Topçu Barracks there, ignited the spark of a rising struggle against the government across the country.

With the Gezi Resistance, the people became the direct subjects of the political scene and the line of struggle drawn by the opposition in Parliament was also overcome by this great explosion. Broad sections of society, especially young people and women, labour and professional organisations and left-wing socialist institutions demonstrated the necessity of joint struggle and organised action.

The anger that had been building up against the AKP for a long time in society also manifested itself in Gezi and the streets, squares, universities and all areas of life became the ruling party's worst nightmare over the past 12 years. Although the AKP managed to stay in power after Gezi, it lost its social support day by day over the years. While the 2017 referendum paved the way for the regime change in the country, the shadow of Gezi has always loomed over the government.

Erdoğan, who made his mark on people's memories with his words, ‘I gave the order to attack the police’ continued to target Gezi at every opportunity over the past 12 years. While arrests began in the Gezi Trial amid various legal irregularities, the government frequently attempted to associate citizens who participated in Gezi with terrorism.

Despite all these pressure tactics, illegalities and attempts to target them, millions of people have not given up on Gezi. Twelve years later, citizens across the country are once again standing up against the palace regime.

Citizens who took to the streets following the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as part of an investigation launched on 19 March are the greatest proof of this ownership.

The millions who filled the streets during Gezi, those who were still children at the time, those who have never remembered the Gezi Resistance in their lives, have once again begun to raise Gezi slogans in the squares, universities and streets. High school students took to the streets with banners of Berkin Elvan and university students with banners of Ali İsmail Korkmaz. Although the ruling party and its supporters' efforts to establish a new regime could not be stopped due to various tricks, illegalities and mistakes made by the opposition in parliament, it has become clear once again since 19 March that the spirit of Gezi has emerged again when least expected.

Just as it did 12 years ago, social opposition is once again rising up against the palace regime. In this sense, the people have once again become the subject of politics and the experiences of the Gezi Resistance, which fought for a future free of exploitation, oppression and inequality, have extended to the people's struggle that began after 19 March.

Sociologist Hakan Yücel from Galatasaray University assessed the significance of the Gezi Resistance in the country's history and the people's struggle stretching from Taksim to Beyazıt 12 years later.

SOCIOLOGIST HAKAN YÜCEL: GEZİ'S UNDERSTANDING EVOLVED INTO A STRUGGLE AGAINST THE REGIME

First of all, we can see the Gezi Resistance as a reflection of potential. Gezi was the heir to the new social movements centred on ‘values’ that emerged in the late 1990s and 2000s. In this context, it found its own character with elements such as the spirit of solidarity and the frequent use of humour. In the early 2010s, it was a flashpoint for the accumulated reaction against policies that targeted individual rights and freedoms and interfered with private life. Gezi emerged as a result of the political arena lagging behind social change, even hindering development, at a time when social change was accelerating.

YOUNG PEOPLE AND WOMEN DETERMINED THE CHARACTER OF THE RESISTANCE

Considering the period before Gezi and the 12 years that followed, it is important to emphasise that this social awakening did not happen overnight. Gezi emerged as a result of the political arena lagging behind this acceleration of social change, and even hindering it. Women (Gezi was the first social movement in which women were so numerous) and young people, who were the groups most severely affected by the crisis, were the driving forces behind the growth of the struggle. Issues such as the city and the environment, which were at the centre of the resistance, increased the legitimacy of the action within society. Although there were examples such as the Susurluk protests in the 1990s, it was in Gezi that we saw most clearly how different groups could act in such an organised manner around common issues. Gezi can be seen as an example of what an organised society can achieve.

CHANGE IN ACTORS AND CONTEXT

Today, 12 years later, we are facing the rise of a new social movement. With the protests that began after 19 March, comparisons between Gezi and the current process have begun to be made frequently. The most fundamental difference here is that the centre of resistance has emerged not from an environmental/urban rights issue, but from a broader political issue. The protests that began in response to the arrest of a potential presidential candidate from an opposition party changed the leading actors and the context.

In new social movements, concepts such as values, advanced democracy and justice take centre stage, so the issues that sparked the movement are not the main determining factors. Therefore, the social movements that have emerged in the period from Gezi to the present must be evaluated in terms of the general reactions and demands of society.

THEY COULDN'T SUPPRESS GEZİ

On the other hand, Gezi represented a coming together against a certain understanding of power and government practices. Today, with the regime change, a broader section of society has taken action against a system and the power bloc it represents. In this sense, there is a social objection to the existence of the regime. Furthermore, the Gezi Resistance remained potential because social movements end in two ways: Either they are completely suppressed, or their demands are accepted and they fade away. Neither of these happened in Gezi. Looking back today, apart from Gezi Park remaining a park, the demands of society have not been met; however, the Gezi Resistance has not been completely crushed either. The anger and desire for reckoning against Gezi within the power bloc is evidence of this.

POLITICS IS SHIFTING TO THE LEFT

In today's picture, we see that the observations about the right, such as the ‘kanziler’ that were frequently discussed at the beginning, have no serious impact on street politics. The slogans and symbols presented were not of a nature that could be identified with the right, nor were they widespread or used with the same meanings. Of course, there were marginal right-wing elements in the initial phase that developed after 19 March, but although these elements were perceived as representative of the whole, a balance was eventually achieved. In terms of its organisational structure, forms of action and political potential, the movement positioned itself on the left. The figures of Gezi also reappeared in these actions. It is possible to say that the CHP's political line has shifted to the left; therefore, the political axis is shifting to the left in this sense.

EVOLVED INTO A STRUGGLE AGAINST THE REGIME

However, one of the most important lessons learned from Gezi is that social movements may not bring solutions in the short term. Social movements have an origin, a development process and a specific goal; therefore, they also have a range and limits. The unifying basis of today's resistance is its development against the presidential regime. When common ground is achieved on demands such as the re-establishment of the rule of law, the establishment of a sense of justice, freedom of expression, and the goal of returning to a parliamentary system, this struggle will have reached a new stage.

At this point, we can say that a foundation has been laid for socialist structures in the context of the leftist values that have come to the fore. In other words, the opposition to the understanding of power represented by Gezi has, over time, turned into a more comprehensive opposition to the regime and evolved into a struggle that questions the presidential system. Today, new grounds have been laid in politics; broad sections of the public have begun to come together to regain lost gains. The university has remembered that it is a university again; the street has been accepted as a legitimate space once more.

In summary, as we saw in Gezi, it is important to see the scope and limits of the rising social movement today. However, these limits can also create a foundation for transitioning to more advanced stages.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Haziran’dan Mart’a bu isyan bitmez, published in BirGün newspaper on May 31, 2025.