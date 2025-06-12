GOP operation: A snapshot of the regime

Politics Service

Despite its defeat at the ballot box, the Palace administration continues to strive to maintain its power with the support of the minority, constructing a regime where elections are merely symbolic and the ballot box has become meaningless. The ruling party, which suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections and lost the provinces and districts it considered its strongholds to the opposition, continues to seize municipalities.

Since the 31 March elections, the ruling party, which has taken over 14 municipalities with trustees and deputy mayors, has now set its sights on the CHP-run Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality (GOP). Following the removal of Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, who was arrested, the Gaziosmanpaşa Municipal Council held an election, and the municipality passed to the AKP. Bahçetepe said in a statement on his social media account, “Our municipality has been taken over by a decision made at a table, against the will of the people. Let everyone know that history will not forgive you.”

Following the removal of Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe from office, AKP Council Member Eray Karadeniz was elected deputy mayor in an election held at the Gaziosmanpaşa Municipal Council. The Gaziosmanpaşa Municipal Council convened to elect a deputy mayor following the removal of Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe from office as part of a corruption investigation.

At the meeting held at the municipal building under the chairmanship of First Deputy Mayor Erdoğan Yıldırım Özçelik, the AKP nominated Eray Karadeniz, who serves as the deputy group chairman of the council, and the CHP nominated Murat Topaloğlu as candidates for the deputy mayor election. As the candidates failed to obtain an absolute majority in the first two rounds, a third round of voting was held, in which Karadeniz of the AKP was elected deputy mayor with 21 votes. Topaloğlu of the CHP received 16 votes.

A BLOW TO THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE

Hakan Bahçetepe, who was removed from office following his arrest, said in a statement on social media, "Today, we are facing a great injustice, not only on my behalf, but on behalf of the will of the people of Gaziosmanpaşa. On 31 March, we came to office with your votes, achieving a great democratic success. In the short time I spent at the beginning of my term, we implemented a fair, transparent and populist approach to municipal administration. We reached out to our neighbours in need, prevented waste and based our services on justice. We established an approach that values people."

This is not just an intervention targeting me personally; it is also a major disrespect towards democracy and the choices of my fellow Gaziosmanpaşa residents. When you go out into the streets, how will you look this people in the face? What will you say to the mothers, young people, and children of the neighbourhood? What will you say to your conscience as you disregard the will of the people, built with their sweat and tears? But let everyone know that history will not forgive you!"

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik also reacted to the election of AKP candidate Eray Karadeniz as acting mayor in place of Hakan Bahçetepe. Çelik said, "Today, we witnessed the usurpation of the national will. Those who always talk about the national will have trampled on the will of the people of Gaziosmanpaşa."

THE ALLEGATIONS WERE REFUTED

Allegations of bribery against Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe have dominated public discourse. Aziz İhsan Aktaş, a contractor accused of being a ‘gang leader’ and released on parole after pleading guilty, claimed to have paid Bahçetepe a bribe of 300,000 dollars. However, both the HTS records from the date the incident allegedly occurred and Bahçetepe's official schedule did not align with this claim. The place where Bahçetepe, who is said to live in luxury, resides was surprising. According to the information obtained, Bahçetepe lives in a modest apartment building in Gaziosmanpaşa Bağlarbaşı Neighborhood, which belongs to his aunt, has no elevator, and has a crumbling exterior.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled GOP operasyonu rejimin fotoğrafı, published in BirGün newspaper on June 12, 2025.