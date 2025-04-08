Governor imposed a ban with a law that doesn't exist

Timur Soykan

On 19 March, 301 young people who took to the streets against the attempted coup and exercised their constitutional right to protest were arrested and sent to prison. The criminal courts of peace ordered their arrest on the grounds that they had defied the protest ban imposed by the İstanbul Governorship, citing an offence that doesn't even carry jail time. The court decisions stated that the youths were detained for violating Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations.

However, the Governorship's ban on protests had not been based on Law No. 2911. Lawyer Arman Yılmaz has revealed a legal scandal behind these detentions: the İstanbul Governorship cited a non-existent article of law as the basis for banning the protests.

SCANDALOUS DECISION BY THE GOVERNORSHIP

For the İstanbul Governorship to lawfully ban assemblies and demonstrations, it must first publicly announce the decision by citing the relevant legal provisions. The Governorship announced its 4-day ban through a press release dated 19 March 2025, numbered 2025-19, stating:

“In order to maintain public order across the province and prevent potential provocative actions, all assemblies, demonstrations, and press statements are banned for four days, from 19 to 23 March. Various precautionary measures will be implemented in line with this decision, made pursuant to Article 11/C of the Provincial Administration Law No. 5442 and Article 15/H of the Law on Police Duties and Powers No. 2559.”

However, there is no such section as Article 15/H in the Law on Police Duties and Powers (PVSK). The PVSK only has a single Article 15, which states: “During an investigation, the police may summon individuals whose statements are needed and ask them relevant questions. Upon request, the police may also take the statements of complainants, victims, or witnesses at their residence or workplace.”

That’s all the law says there is no subsection ‘H’, not even an ‘A’. In other words, the Governor’s press release is clearly erroneous, and therefore all actions taken on the basis of this flawed statement are legally invalid.

NO LEGAL BASIS FOR GENERAL BAN

The other legal basis cited by the Governor’s Office for the protest ban is Article 11/C of the Provincial Administration Law No. 5442. However, this article does not grant authority to impose a blanket ban on all demonstrations across a city. Article 11/C states: “C) The governor is responsible for ensuring peace and security, the inviolability of individuals, public order related to property, and general public welfare within the province. (To achieve these, the governor takes necessary decisions and measures. If there are serious indications that public order or safety is or will be disrupted in a way that halts or interrupts daily life, the governor may, for a period not exceeding fifteen days, restrict entry to or exit from specific areas in the province for individuals suspected of posing a threat to public order or safety; may regulate or restrict movement, gatherings, or vehicle traffic in certain places or times; and may ban the carrying and transportation of all kinds of weapons and ammunition, even if licensed. Those who do not comply with decisions and measures taken and announced under this provision are subject to Article 66.)”

Lawyer Arman Yılmaz stated: “If the Governor’s Office is imposing a citywide ban on assemblies, it must clearly base this on Article 19 of Law No. 2911, providing specific and concrete justifications for the restriction and announcing the decision through standard official channels. However, the ban decision was never published on the Governor’s official website. The only statement we have found is the flawed ‘Press Release’ numbered 2025-19. Apart from that, there is no formal announcement based on Article 19 of Law No. 2911 issued through the usual means. From what we can gather from the prosecution’s indictments, the Governor made this decision on 18 March 2025—one day before İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was taken into custody—and the ban was set to take effect from 01:00 on 19 March 2025. Yet it remains unclear through which standard means this decision was made public. The only available explanation appears to be the press release. On the other hand, Article 11/C of Law No. 5442 does not grant the authority to impose a province-wide ban on assemblies and demonstrations. The Governor may only restrict access to certain areas or impose time-specific limitations. The law generally grants the right to impose bans solely on the carrying of weapons and ammunition. Therefore, the Governor’s general ban on the right to assembly and demonstration is unlawful. In summary, the İstanbul Governorship did not justify or announce the protest ban in the manner prescribed by law. Even more gravely, it presented the decision to the public citing a legal provision that does not even exist.”

THE PRICE WAS HIGH

As a result of this unlawful decision, the police used disproportionate force against people exercising their constitutional right to protest. Many citizens were injured by tear gas, plastic bullets, kicks, punches, and pressurised water.

But it didn’t stop there…

Citing the flawed and procedurally invalid decision by the İstanbul Governorship, the prosecution ordered dawn raids, leading to the arrest of dozens of young people, mostly university students. Their homes were searched.

And that wasn’t the end of it…

Despite the fact that the Governor’s decision was not based on Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations and was in violation of legal regulations, prosecutors referred the students to criminal courts of peace requesting their imprisonment under this very law. Judges then issued imprisonment orders based on this article. The indictments even cited the Governor’s decision as justification.

The imprisoned students were left without food for days, forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded wards. They faced safety issues in the general prison population. Dozens of students were unable to study for their exams. Many are still behind bars.

INDICTMENTS BASED ON GOVERNOR’S DECISION

Lawyer Arman Yılmaz stated, “This is a legal scandal. Young people were imprisoned based on an invalid decision by the Governor’s Office that had no legal basis. The indictments were prepared using this unlawful decision as their foundation. Yet you cannot imprison anyone based on an unlawful administrative action. You cannot issue such indictments, nor can you conduct a trial based on them.”

Yılmaz also emphasised that the İstanbul Governor’s ban should have been based on concrete justifications and should have met the requirement of proportionality. He continued: “But the decision was made using vague and abstract language. The principle of proportionality was completely ignored. Both the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights have clearly ruled that 'You cannot restrict the right to protest based on abstract reasoning.' Furthermore, if you're going to limit a constitutional right, you must do so strictly in accordance with the law and by fulfilling all legal procedural requirements. A ban imposed in this arbitrary and undefined manner is unlawful from every angle—and it simply falls apart.”

EXTENSION OF THE BAN ALSO UNLAWFUL

Following its initial decision to ban protests and demonstrations in İstanbul for four days, the Governor’s Office issued another statement extending the ban for an additional four days. This time, the ban was based on both Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations and Law No. 5442. However, by then, many young people had already been detained and imprisoned for participating in protests. With this second statement, the İstanbul Governorship also introduced restrictions on entering and leaving the city.

Lawyer Arman Yılmaz continued: “The decision to extend the ban is also based on two different laws. Yet it doesn’t clarify which right is being restricted under which law—it simply states, ‘I’ve decided based on both.’ But the durations and legal conditions for such decisions differ depending on the law being used. Moreover, Law No. 5442 does not grant the authority to ban entry to and exit from the entire city. It refers specifically to ‘certain individuals,’ ‘certain places,’ and ‘certain times.’ This decision, however, was applied universally, ignoring the principle of proportionality—making it unlawful in this respect as well. The principles for restricting a constitutional right are clear: it must be done through law and by fulfilling all the procedural requirements set out in the law. These decisions, however, violate legal regulations, as well as the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the Constitutional Court. The state must compensate everyone who has suffered harm, been imprisoned, or had their constitutional rights violated as a result of these unlawful bans. Furthermore, the İstanbul Governor misled the public. In a statement shared on social media, he said, ‘Apply to us and we’ll grant permission for assemblies and demonstrations.’ But according to the law, the Governor has no such authority to grant permission. There are at least a hundred rulings from the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court clearly stating this.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Vali olmayan yasa ile yasak getirmiş, published in BirGün newspaper on April 8, 2025.