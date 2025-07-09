Grandparents on the job

Havva Gümüşkaya

Pensioners are being forced to survive on pension increases that amount to alms every six months. The July increase once again dashed the hopes of millions of retirees for a dignified life. The lowest pension was raised by just 2 kuruş, reaching 16,881 TL. Retirees are left to survive on a pension that is only one-fifth of the poverty line. As the cost of living rises, more and more elderly people are being pushed back into the labour force.

According to the Presidential Strategy and Budget Directorate's General Activity Report, the labour force participation rate among the elderly population rose to 13.1 percent in 2024. While the target rate for those aged 65 and over was set at 12.4 percent, the actual rate reached 13.1 percent.

17 PERCENT OF RETIREES IN REGISTERED EMPLOYMENT

As elderly labour force participation increases, data from the Social Security Institution reveals the situation of registered working retirees. As of April 2025, the number of people receiving old-age pensions reached 12,183,000. Some of these pensioners continue working with insurance, while others work without it. The number of retirees working in registered employment under the so-called social security support premium (SGDP) scheme reached 2,139,000. Compared to December 2024, the number of working retirees increased by 35,000 in the first four months of the year. As a result, 17.5 percent of those receiving old-age pensions continue to work in registered employment. When unregistered, uninsured workers are included, this figure rises significantly.

RATE OF EMPLOYED PEOPLE OVER 65 RISING EACH YEAR

Caption: Table: Labour force participation rate of people aged 65 and over

Table: Labour force participation rate among those aged 65 and over

THE TWO-KURUŞ ROUNDING

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), six-month inflation for the January–June period stood at 16.67 percent. With this figure now clear, the pension increase for the second half of 2025 has also been determined. The July 2025 increase raised the base pensions of SSK and Bağ-Kur retirees by 16.67 percent. The provision foreseeing the rise of the lowest pension from 14,469 TL to 16,881 TL was approved in the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Commission. Once the regulation is approved by the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly and published in the Official Gazette, the increased pensions will be transferred to accounts according to allocation numbers.

While there was an expectation that the lowest pension would be rounded up by 120 lira to reach 17,000 TL, it was instead rounded up by just 2 kuruş and set at 16,881 TL. The budgetary cost of this rounding was calculated at 80,000 lira.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Dede ve nine mesaide, published in BirGün newspaper on July 9, 2025.