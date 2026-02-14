Gürlek and absolute nullity: The file is clean, but the appointment is worrying

Mustafa Bildircin

The change of leadership at the Ministry of Justice has raised the question, ‘Will the appointment affect judicial decisions?’ Opposition to the appointment of Akın Gürlek to the Ministry of Justice has raised concerns that ‘lawlessness in Istanbul could spread across Turkey,’ while the outcome of the lawsuit filed by the CHP seeking the cancellation of its 38th Ordinary Congress has also become a matter of interest.

The lawsuit filed by the CHP seeking the cancellation of its 38th Ordinary Congress was heard at the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance. The court rejected the request to cancel the congress. The case was appealed by the plaintiff. The Court of Appeal has not yet reached a decision on the case.

CLIMATE OF FEAR

The appointment of Akın Gürlek to the Ministry of Justice led to comments such as, ‘Could the absolute nullity case result in a ruling against the CHP?’ CHP officials expressed their concern that the climate of fear, which they claimed Gürlek had imposed on Istanbul during his time as Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor, would spread throughout Turkey. Emphasising that a negative decision is not expected from the Court of Appeal case, CHP members stated, ‘We have no doubts about the judges. But the change in the ministry is causing us concern.’

Regarding the case in the Court of Appeals, which is referred to in public as the ‘absolute nullity case,’ CHP members emphasised that comments such as ‘a decision against the CHP will be made’ are not based on any information, stating, ‘Some of those making these comments are doing so to make headlines, while others are doing so to fuel the climate of fear.’

DECLARATION OF INTENT

CHP members noted that the appointments of chief prosecutors should be closely monitored. Expressing concern that court practices could change following the appointments, CHP sources stated, ‘The appointments of chief prosecutors and prosecutors will be Gürlek's declaration of intent.’

SİLİVRİ MEETINGS

The CHP also assessed the changes in the Ministry of Justice's Support Services, Strategy and Prison Management unit. Recalling that Deputy Justice Minister Ramazan Can was removed from the unit and assigned to the Forensic Medicine field, CHP members argued, ‘There can be no obstruction to our right to meet with CHP members detained in Silivri. However, the necessary procedures for the meeting may now be prolonged.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gürlek ve mutlak butlan: Dosya temiz, atama endişe verici, published in BirGün newspaper on February 14, 2026.