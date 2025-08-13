Hakan Fidan: We are beginning to see developments we can hardly tolerate

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Sheybani, in which he addressed developments in Syria and sharply criticised the SDG. Fidan said, “We are beginning to see developments we can hardly tolerate. My call to the YPG: remove yourselves as a threat to Turkey and the region as soon as possible, along with the terrorists you have gathered from all over the world.”

Stressing that Syria’s territorial integrity is extremely important, Fidan continued: “The YPG must now abandon its policy of playing for time. The unrest they expect will not occur, and even if it does, the outcome they seek will never happen. No one is a fool, we are not fools. We see the petty tricks you put forward. Where you stand is not the right place. We will not be on the side of the deceived either. They must remove themselves as a threat to Turkey as soon as possible.”

Highlights from Fidan’s remarks:

“There are those disturbed by positive developments in Syria. The YPG is playing spoiler. It does not integrate into the system and spoils the positive atmosphere. We want to resolve problems as peacefully as possible. There is a challenge in Syria, and our task is to analyse it well.

We are in close consultation with the US, Europe, and our friends in the region. We issue warnings after making advance assessments of crises. Actions that undermine Syria’s stability, unity, and integrity must not be tolerated.

Israel is pursuing an expansionist policy. Stirring up unrest in Syria has become a priority for Israel. Israel is the dark actor in Syria.

Not every actor in the region behaves constructively as we do. We must all continue to support the new Syrian administration’s efforts to serve its people.”

“WE ARE NOT FOOLS”

“Syria’s territorial integrity is extremely important. In this new period, especially the YPG-SDG are making far too many statements. Looking at these statements, unfortunately, the picture that emerges is this: ‘We do not interpret the 10 March agreement this way, and the process underway in Turkey does not concern us’… Well then, what does concern you?

You must end this policy now. At this point, we are unfortunately beginning to see developments we can hardly tolerate. We see that the organisation is waiting to prolong its life through all processes. They should not think we do not see this. Both Damascus and Ankara are acting in great good faith. Pursuing a policy of ‘I will call Israel for help’ is not a good policy. We are closely monitoring this and hope they understand.

The new US administration’s appointee Tom Barrack is making positive efforts in this regard. The YPG must abandon its policy of playing for time. The unrest they expect will not occur, and even if it does, the outcome they seek will never happen. No one is a fool, we are not fools. We see the petty tricks you put forward. Where you stand is not the right place. We will not be on the side of the deceived either. They must remove themselves as a threat to Turkey as soon as possible.”

