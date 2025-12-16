Hakan Özcan, who attacked Bahadır Grammeşin and his friends, will appear before the judge

Ten years have passed since the murder of Bahadır Grammeşin, a member of the Education Union (Eğitim Sen) and a teacher affiliated with the Freedom and Solidarity Party (ÖDP), who wanted to prevent harassment of women in Kadıköy, İstanbul.

The defendant Hasan Özcan, who fled while the case was pending, was captured in Albania, extradited to Turkey, and arrested by the court.

In the ongoing trial for the intentional murder of Bahadır Grammeşin, the court decided to continue Hasan Özcan's detention and to file a new criminal complaint against him for attempted murder for his actions against Grammeşin's friend Çağrı Konca.

ON TRIAL FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

As a result of the criminal complaint filed by the court, a new case was opened against the defendant Hasan Özcan on charges of attempted murder for his actions against Çağrı Konca.

Hakan Özcan will appear before the judge tomorrow at 11:45 a.m. at the İstanbul Anatolia 11th Heavy Penal Court, where the new case will be heard.

“A VERDICT MAY BE REACHED IN THE CASE”

In his statement, lawyer İbrahim Burak Eskici said that a verdict may be reached at the hearing, adding:

"A verdict may be reached in the case, whose 28th hearing will be held on 17 December. We have followed every hearing with great diligence and have never wavered in our legal struggle and our quest for justice throughout the 10-year process. Indeed, at this stage, we are engaged in an important legal struggle to ensure that everyone responsible is tried and punished, resulting in judicial decisions that will set a precedent for society and, in particular, for individuals prone to violence. As lawyers working on the case during this period of declining trust in the law, we remain motivated and are keeping our promise of justice for Bahadır. No matter how long the trials take, we will continue our legal struggle until everyone responsible for the events that led to the death of Bahadır Grammeşin and the life-threatening injuries of his friends receives the punishment they deserve."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bahadır Grammeşin ile arkadaşlarına saldıran Hakan Özcan hakim karşısına çıkacak, published in BirGün newspaper on December 16, 2025.