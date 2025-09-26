Halki Seminary back in the spotlight: Why was it closed, and under what conditions could it reopen?

The status of the Halki (Heybeliada) Seminary, which has been on the agenda for many years in Turkey's relations with the West and the United States, was among the topics discussed yesterday at the summit between AKP President Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump.

Erdoğan said in a statement before the meeting that "We are ready to do what is required of us regarding the status of the Seminary in Heybeliada. I will discuss the issue with Dear Bartholomew upon my return to Turkey."

Erdoğan's remarks suggest that the Halki Seminary may resume its activities.

THE US HAS RAISED THE ISSUE SEVERAL TIMES

The US has raised the issue of reopening the seminary several times in the past.

US President Barack Obama's statement, ‘I am pleased to hear the decision to open the Heybeliada Seminary,’ made after his meeting with then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit, had caused quite a stir.

Kezban Hatemi, the lawyer for the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople, said that this was a strong statement of will, and that the seminary could be reopened in the near future. However, no solid steps were taken regarding the status of the seminary after this statement.

Four years ago, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also called on Turkey to reopen the Halki Seminary in a message published on the 50th anniversary of its closing.

THE PERIOD OF CLOSURE OF THE HALKI SEMINARY

The Halki Seminary was opened in 1844 under the Fener (Constantinople) Greek Patriarchate, under the name of Higher Orthodox Theology, to train Orthodox clergy.

The institution, which had trained clergy for approximately 130 years, was closed in 1971 following a decision by the Constitutional Court (AYM) that all private higher education institutions should be affiliated with a state university. Following the annulment of certain articles of the 1965 Private Education Institutions Act on 12 January 1971, the school's higher education section was closed with effect from 9 July 1971, as per a letter dated 12 August 1971 from the Istanbul Directorate of National Education.

THE PATRIARCHATE DOES NOT WANT THE SCHOOL TO BE AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY

In November 1971, a lawsuit was filed with the Council of State requesting the annulment of this decision. The lawsuit filed with the Council of State was dismissed on the grounds that the Patriarchate did not have legal personality and did not have the authority to apply to the courts or open a school. When it was closed, the school offered four years of secondary education and three years of theological education. The Patriarchate demands that the school remain under the supervision of the Ministry of National Education, without being affiliated with the university, and that foreign teachers and students be accepted.

12 PATRIARCHS AMONG THE GRADUATES

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople also graduated from this school. There are 12 patriarchs among the graduates, including Bartholomew. The school currently belongs to the Hagia Triada Monastery Foundation.

DISCUSSIONS ON REOPENING THE SCHOOL

The future and status of the school have frequently been on the agenda since the 1990s, during Turkey's efforts to join the European Union. Numerous statements have been made, particularly in the last 15 years, regarding the reopening of the Theological School. In 2019, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who visited Turkey, visited the Halki Seminary together with Patriarch Bartholomew, becoming the first Greek Prime Minister to visit the school.

In a statement published in the Greek press last year, Erdoğan said that ‘they were conducting work to reopen the school’.

ERDOĞAN AND BARTHOLOMEOS HAD MET

On 26 December 2024, Bartholomew visited AKP President Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace, and the two discussed the future of the Theological School. In a statement issued by the Patriarchate regarding the meeting, it was stated that ‘Bartholomew thanked Erdoğan for his efforts to reopen the school and requested his assistance in expediting the process.’

YUSUF TEKİN HAD VISITED

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin also visited the school on 28 May 2024 and stated that he ‘personally wanted the school to be opened’. Following the visit, Tekin said in an interview with CNN Türk, ‘The opening of the Seminary is a political decision. This decision is made by our President and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If I am ordered to ‘open it’, we visited the school to draw up our roadmap, completed our technical preparations and reported back. We will have a final meeting soon.’

NEWS IN THE GREEK PRESS

According to a report in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, prior to Tekin's visit, two meetings were held between a delegation representing the Seminary and advisers to the Minister of National Education to find a formula for the school's operation. The report stated that the formula put forward by both sides was for the Seminary to operate as a private university, owned by a foundation and under the authority of the Higher Education Council, as is the case with all private universities in Turkey.

WHAT DO THOSE OPPOSED TO THE SEMINARY'S OPENING SAY?

Those opposed to the opening of the Seminary argue that such a situation would constitute a violation of the Treaty of Lausanne. This group, which argues that the Seminary will train Orthodox clergy on a global scale and that this will grant the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople ecumenical rights, believes that opening the school would constitute a “privilege” contrary to international agreements.

‘THE REAL VIOLATION IS ITS CLOSURE’

Those who argue that the opening of the school does not violate the Treaty of Lausanne point out that, according to Article 40 of the Treaty of Lausanne, non-Muslim minorities are free to perform their religious rites and to open any kind of school or educational institution.

This group argues that this freedom also covers the opening of vocational schools to train clergy and that closing the school would be contrary to the Treaty of Lausanne.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Heybeliada Ruhban Okulu yeniden gündemde: Neden kapatılmıştı, hangi şartlarda açılabilir?, published in BirGün newspaper on September 26, 2025.