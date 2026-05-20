Hantavirus: can cats really be public health heroes?

The annual meeting of the world’s ministries of health, hosted and convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) to shape global health policy, is taking place this week in Geneva (18–23 May). Yet the meeting is unfolding under the shadow of two ongoing health crises: hantavirus and the renewed Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

In the current outbreak in the DRC, a total of 80 community deaths suspected to be due to Ebola Bundibugyo have been reported so far. Given the uncertainties surrounding the disease and the severity of illness, there is growing concern about the scale of transmission within affected communities. The Bundibugyo species was first identified in 2007 in Bundibugyo district in western Uganda, where 131 cases and 42 deaths were reported, corresponding to a case fatality rate of 32%. The second Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak occurred in the DRC in 2012, resulting in 57 reported cases and 29 deaths, this time with a higher case fatality rate of 51%.

The DRC has a long history of Ebola outbreaks, with a total of 16 outbreaks recorded since the virus was first identified there in 1976. What makes the current outbreak especially challenging is that it is caused by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no vaccine is currently available. Previous outbreaks were linked primarily to the Zaire strain, against which a highly effective vaccine exists.

Reported hantavirus cases and deaths linked to a cruise ship shook global media attention, reviving conspiracy theories and fueling an infodemic - an overwhelming flood of information that includes false and misleading claims. The situation inevitably recalled memories of the Diamond Princess cruise ship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 3,711 people onboard, 712 became infected with COVID-19, and 14 reportedly died. The vessel remained quarantined off the coast of Japan for two weeks before all remaining passengers and crew were evacuated.

Hantavirus itself is far from new. One of the most widely publicized recent cases emerged about a year ago when Gene Hackman’s wife, Arakawa, was found dead alongside her husband at their home in Santa Fe on 26 February 2025. Investigators later concluded that she had died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Hantaviruses are enzootic viruses that maintain persistent infections within specific rodent hosts without causing apparent disease in those animals. Scientific understanding of the virus was shaped largely by two major outbreaks: one during the Korean War and another in the United States in 1993. The Asian variants typically cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, associated with mortality rates of around 12%, while the American variants are more commonly linked to cardiopulmonary syndrome, where mortality rates may approach 50%.

Globally, it is estimated that between 10,000 and 100,000 hantavirus cases occur annually, primarily in Asia and Europe. In 2025, eight countries in the Americas reported 229 confirmed cases and 59 deaths associated with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A search of the PubMed medical literature database using the keywords “Turkey” and “hantavirus” reveals numerous scientific publications documenting hantavirus cases and deaths in Turkey. The disease was first documented in the Black Sea region in 2009.

Historically, hantavirus outbreaks rarely generated headlines comparable to those surrounding the MV Hondius cruise ship incident. There are several reasons for this. The cruise ship quickly became symbolic of confined outbreaks, quarantine, international spread, and perceived failures of containment. The event also revived public memories of floating quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the setting itself emotionally and psychologically powerful. In addition, the rapid occurrence of multiple deaths aboard a luxury expedition cruise naturally created dramatic media appeal.

Most hantaviruses do not spread from person to person. However, the Andes hantavirus associated with the cruise ship cases is unusual because limited human-to-human transmission has been documented.

One particularly striking trend has been the portrayal of cats as public health heroes simply because they hunt mice. Yet the reality is far more complex. Many hantaviruses are associated with specific wild rodent species rather than the urban rats commonly targeted by street cats. Moreover, cats rarely reduce rodent populations at the ecological scale required to interrupt disease circulation. Individual cats certainly kill rodents, but this does not necessarily translate into sustained suppression of rodent populations.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cat_August_2010-4.jpg

Another major challenge with hantavirus syndromes is the absence of both a preventive vaccine and a specific antiviral treatment beyond supportive medical care. This lack of pharmaceutical tools inevitably contributes to fear, uncertainty, and public anxiety.

When I learned that Emin Yogurtcuoğlu - the bird detective, wildlife explorer, writer, and photographer whose social media posts I follow with great curiosity and enjoyment - was also on board the ship, I found myself looking forward even more eagerly to his updates. Traveling across the globe in pursuit of birds and wildlife, Emin continued sharing calming and reflective moments from the voyage. One of those moments involved witnessing the green flash during sunset:

“There are old sailor beliefs saying that those who witness a green flash will find the love of life and beautiful things. :) Yesterday was the first time we saw it. On the 38th day of our ocean crossing. Today is day 39. Our health is good, there are no new cases, and nobody is ill.”

The encounter of two owls - Emin Yoğurtcuoğlu’s interaction with a lesser horned owl

Emin’s recent public statement captures perfectly the importance of caution and responsibility in dealing with the media during sensitive public health events:

“In recent days, I have been receiving an intense number of interview and statement requests from media organizations, agencies, and content creators from many different parts of the world regarding the voyage I was part of and the events that followed.

However, due to the extremely sensitive nature of the situation, and because many people who left the ship are still under health monitoring, strict quarantine measures, and severe psychological pressure, I have decided not to make any public statements at this stage.

This situation has reached a point where it can easily be interpreted in different ways by the public, and where incomplete or inaccurate information can quickly turn people into targets. Out of dozens of sentences spoken, even a single sentence taken out of context may create serious consequences for everyone involved.

Unfortunately, some social media content creators and accounts spreading unverified information made the situation even more dangerous with sensational claims and misleading posts while we were still onboard the ship. This not only created misinformation, but also negatively affected the safety and psychological well-being of the people onboard.

My priority is to avoid placing further pressure on people who are already going through an extremely difficult period in terms of health, safety, and morale. I do not believe it would be right to make statements that could escalate the situation, expose individuals to public targeting, or create consequences that may evolve differently in the coming days.

For this reason, until all aspects of the situation become fully clear, official processes are completed, and the matter can be evaluated in a healthy and responsible way, I respectfully state that I will not be making detailed comments to the public or the media. However, through my social media accounts, I will continue sharing the wildlife we encountered during the voyage, along with small stories and moments from each day onboard.

Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

For those interested: https://www.instagram.com/birddetective/