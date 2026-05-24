Harsh words from İmamoğlu to Kılıçdaroğlu: Puppet and internal malevolent trustee!

News Centre

IBB Mayor and CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu has reacted, without explicitly naming him, to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated to the position of chairman following the absolute nullity decision issued regarding the CHP Congress.

İmamoğlu said, ‘You coup plotters, heads of the judiciary, puppets and internal enemies acting as trustees! You are all in the same boat.’

"THE COURT HAS DISREGARDED THE NATIONAL WILL"

The full text of İmamoğlu's statement is as follows:

"The absolute nullity decision aimed at the 38th Ordinary Congress of our party is a palace coup.

Those who gave the instruction and those who executed it are clear. What they deem 'null and void' is not the CHP leadership, but the sacred will of the Turkish nation.

National sovereignty has been revolted against through the courts.

The court, which takes decisions 'on behalf of the Turkish nation', is destroying the Republic and democracy by treating the national will as null and void.

All of you will account for the unlawful acts you have committed! Those who attempt to determine a destiny for this nation, those who try to take the will of this nation captive, will experience exactly what those before you experienced. Today, birds of a feather flock together!

"YOU ARE ALL IN THE SAME PLACE"

"You coup plotters, heads of the judiciary, puppets and internal enemies acting as trustees! You are all in the same boat. Our place has never been, and will never be, alongside those who harbour hostility towards the national will. We are fully aware of the unlawful manoeuvres of the putschists, their preparations for a snap election, and their efforts to occupy the main opposition. Those who subject the nation to all kinds of suffering just to avoid leaving their seats have transitioned into the final stage of their regime of fear through these operations.

We have never lost an election, and by the will of the nation, we became the first party of Turkey.

"I STAND BY MY COMRADE ÖZGÜR ÖZEL"

I stand by my comrade, my Chairman Özgür Özel; together, we will continue the struggle with perseverance and determination.

My great nation!

Followers of the Great Leader Atatürk, who said 'There are no hopeless situations, there are only hopeless people': Do not worry about the hardships we endure to protect the future, the Republic, democracy, and our destiny.

Stand up!

Together, shoulder to shoulder, raise your voices and your anger! Let us put the political engineers who fear their nation, those addicted to seats and power, the pawns, and the incompetent opportunists in their place.

My beloved nation! We shall not fear! Are you not tired of being uneasy and suffering every single day? If we remain silent, after the politicians, the world of sport and art, and the universities, it will be your turn—the turn of our nation.

"THE ISSUE IS NOT A CHP ISSUE"

"Leaders of political parties,

The issue is not a CHP issue! We must defend not a single line, but the entire surface! If you truly believe that you represent the nation, you must immediately defend the Republic, democracy, and justice in the strongest possible manner. The nation is calling upon all of us and saying 'act now'! On these lands, the Halay, the Zeybek, and the Horon (Turkish traditional folk dances) are danced standing tall. We shall stand upright so that the nation will not bow down!

We must win as a nation, with our minds, our hearts, and our conscience. No madman can put chains on the Turkish nation! Today is the day to preserve and defend the national will, national sovereignty, and our unity and togetherness. The noble blood in our veins commands this to 86 million people! In defiance of the putschists and their collaborators, we must launch an all-out struggle. The will, determination, and guidance of our nation shall be our sole guide!"

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İmamoğlu'ndan Kılıçdaroğlu'na sert sözler: Kukla ve dahili bedhah kayyum!, published in BirGün newspaper on May 24, 2026.