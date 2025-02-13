Harvest is over, subsidies have not been paid

While the inflation deepening every day due to the unplanned economic policies of the AKP government is weighing on the producers, the grain subsidy that should have been paid to the producers last year has still not been given. Based on the purchase prices of the Turkish Grain Office (TMO) announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on June 6, 2024, farmers were supposed to be paid 1750 TL per ton for wheat and 750 TL per ton for barley. However, although about 4-5 months have passed since the harvest, none of the farmers across the country have received the grain support.

Despite the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry attempting to claim that there was a “big pay increase” in 2024, in fact, the subsidies had increased by about 18-19 percent compared to 2023. The farmer, who was alone with high inflation, has not received their payments in spite of the time that passed after the harvest.

ZERO POLICY FOR AGRICULTURE

A wheat farmer in Erzincan drew attention to their claims of 1750 TL per ton of wheat production. Reminding that they received the previous year's grain support in September, the farmer said, “They say ‘Good news for farmers on Fridays, it has been deposited in their accounts’ but there is no such thing. I will receive approximately 80 thousand TL from 45 tons of wheat. We used to buy 1 liter of diesel oil per 5 kilos of beet. Today we buy 1 kilo of diesel oil per 25 kilos of beet. Agricultural policies are at zero,” he said.

“In villages, those who have a tractor are dealing with their fields. However, if this goes on like this, the farmers will no longer have them in 10 years,” the farmer said, adding, ”Agriculture has already started to be privatized. Companies have started to buy collective lands. They are purposely stopping production. Compared to 10 years ago, let's say today, I should get 2 million TL for 200-odd tons of beet, but now I get 200 thousand TL.”

Stating that they plant beet, wheat, sunflower and corn, the farmer said: “It has been exploited. Just imagine that while we used to get 1 liter of diesel with 5 kilos of beet, now you drink 1 cup of tea with 5 kilos of beet. Subsidies are meant to reduce the weight on our shoulders, but it seems that how many months have passed and there is still not a penny in sight.”

NO SUBSIDIES FOR BOTH SOWING AND HARVESTING

CHP MP Ömer Fethi Gürer stated that the 615 billion TL support that should be allocated according to the Agricultural Law for 2025 is only included in the budget as 135 billion TL. Gürer pointed out that subsidies should be given to farmers either before production or during the production process and said, “If you do not give it on time, it is no longer a subsidy. The money to be given is eroding in the face of inflation. What erodes in the face of inflation means nothing,” he said.

Gürer lastly made the following statements: “If we take a simple example, the subsidy allocated for diesel oil this year is 20 billion TL. However, the amount taken from the farmer as SCT and VAT is over 50 billion TL. This is because the farmer spends 3.5 billion liters of diesel per year. Then the farmer says, 'Don't give me subsidies, remove the SCT and VAT'. Basically, the subsidies given this way do not directly help the farmer. In 2023, fertilizer subsidy was 4 billion 638 million TL. In 2024, it was 4 billion 965 million TL, and this year it increased to 8 billion 281 million TL. However, millions of liras of subsidies have not been received by farmers yet. If they do not receive this subsidy when they are sowing and harvesting, then the subsidy is no longer a subsidy. It turns into a penny in the face of inflation."

Source: This article has been translated from the Turkish original Tarlada hasat bitti, destekler yatmadı