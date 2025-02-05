Hatay Earthquake Victims Asks: Is There Anyone Out There?

The Hatay Earthquake Victim Association announced the report prepared for the second anniversary of the 6 February 2023 earthquake at a press conference held at the coordination center of the Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK) and the Turkish Medical Association (TTB). Association President Ekrem Deveci stated that the question "Is there anyone there?", which was directed at those trapped under the rubble in the first hours of the earthquake, is still relevant for the survivors today. He emphasized that this year, they began their report with the question: "Is there anyone outside?"

LOVE OF RENT

The report highlighted the government's long-standing rent-seeking policies, stating:

"This earthquake has gone down in history as a disaster caused by rent-seeking, lack of oversight, and negligence. It is a major social catastrophe in which people have paid the price for a governance model that disregards human life. Over the past two years, it has become clear that the main responsibility for this disaster lies with the ruling power and its unplanned, profit-driven policies and practices that ignore public safety. The central government utterly failed in disaster management and left us alone in our time of crisis."

REPORT GOES TO ANKARA

The Hatay Earthquake Victim Association traveled to Ankara to present a report listing numerous deficiencies, from education and healthcare to housing and the judicial process, to political party representatives. Members of the association first visited the LEFT Party, then met with representatives of the İYİ Party and DEM Party, and presented the report at party headquarters. Representatives of the Hatay Earthquake Victim Association conveyed the demands of the citizens living in the city.

THOSE RESPONSIBLE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED

The report stated that no permanent housing was provided in Hatay and that earthquake victims were condemned to live in temporary container cities. Some of the demands of the earthquake victims are as follows

-Accessible health services should be provided.

-Public opinion should be taken in the transformation of reserves and risky areas.

-Special budget should be allocated from the state treasury for Hatay.

-The fate of missing citizens since the earthquake must be disclosed.

-Those responsible for the negligence must be prosecuted.

-The use of earthquake taxes must be explained.

Source: Dışarıda kimse var mı?