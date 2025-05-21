Hawk to the opposition, blind to its allies

Mustafa Bildircin

Despite experts assessing the situation as one that could be resolved with a warning penalty, RTÜK, which ended Açık Radyo's 30-year broadcasting life, is engaging in practices that lend credibility to allegations that it treats media outlets close to the government favourably. Many channels said to be pro-government continue to broadcast without a licence.

RTÜK's punitive policy towards channels that criticise the government has led to accusations that it is “only going after the opposition”'.

Ahmet Vehbi Bakırlıoğlu, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Planning and Budget Committee and deputy for the Republican People's Party (CHP), also pointed out that RTÜK is turning a blind eye to unlicensed broadcasting. Bakırlıoğlu said that RTÜK, which imposes penalty after penalty on opposition channels, “remains silent when it comes to issuing licences to pro-government channels”. 'When we raised the issue in Parliament, we were told that licence applications had begun to be accepted from the relevant institutions. However, according to our information, in the six months that have passed, the licensing process has only been initiated for one of the channels in question. This is clearly double standards."

It was learned that the channels broadcasting without a license were considered pro-government due to their media policy. Bakırlıoğlu, a member of the CHP, announced that of the channels broadcasting without a license, Euro D, TGRT EU, TV 8.5 HD and Apple TV, only TGRT EU had started the license application process.

Arguing that RTÜK has caused public harm by not speaking out against the illegal broadcasting of channels close to the government, Bakırlıoğlu said, “On the other hand, channels that criticise the government are threatened with having their licences revoked. This is political censorship.”

END DISCRIMINATION

Stating that RTÜK disregards freedom of the press with its penalties, Bakırlıoğlu continued:

"RTÜK's duty is to conduct fair and impartial supervision among broadcasters. However, at the point we have reached today, RTÜK has turned into a shield for pro-government media and a weapon to silence opposition voices. This is unacceptable. It is not only a betrayal of media freedom but also of the rule of law. We warn RTÜK to immediately put an end to discrimination and double standards."

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Muhalife şahin, yandaşa kör, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2025.