HDK investigation: 30 arrested, 13 placed under house arrest

The following individuals were arrested as part of the investigation:

Atila Özdoğan, Ece Yıldız Karabacak, Özlem Feza Sezer Bayram, Yakup Kadri Karabacak, Aynur Cengiz, Ayşe Bengi Çelik, Dilek Posl, Erkin Barın Göylüler, Kardelen Taş, Melek Kızılcaok, Şengül Erdoğan, Elif Akgül, İlknur Melengeç, Mehmet Saltoğlu, Ayşe Panuş, Ercüment Akdeniz, İbrahim Halit Elçi, Tarık Yıldız, Zeyfu Fakir, Alya Akkuş, Esengül Demir, Melih Kayhan Pala, Osman Zorba, Pınar Aydınlar, Saime Oğuzhan, Sema Barbaros Durmuş, Semiha Şahin, Ahmet Saymadi, Berfin Azdal, and Emrecan Bayram.

A total of 54 individuals were held in custody for 72 hours, after which 35 were referred to court with a request for arrest.

SOLIDARITY IN FRONT OF THE COURTHOUSE

As the individuals referred to the prosecutor's office continued giving their statements, representatives from political parties and labor unions gathered in front of İstanbul Çağlayan Courthouse in solidarity, protesting the operation against HDK.

Speaking outside the courthouse, DEM Party MP and HDK co-spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş emphasized their commitment to continuing the struggle for democracy.

Despite not being an HDK component, SOL Party Central Executive Committee (MYK) member Alper Taş expressed solidarity, stating: "We must build a united opposition against the AKP-MHP government."

Similarly, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik remarked: "There will be no democracy or justice in Türkiye until the government changes. That is why we must all fight together."

WHAT HAPPENED?

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that 60 people were issued detention warrants as part of the investigation into the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK).

According to the statement, 53 people were detained in an İstanbul -centered operation spanning 10 provinces. The case was placed under a confidentiality order, restricting the detainees’ access to their lawyers for 24 hours.

EMEP İstanbul MP İskender Bayhan described the arrests as the first phase of a much larger operation, stating: “We have learned that an HDK case and investigation process is underway involving around six thousand people. Approximately 1,600 of them are citizens residing in İstanbul.”

Source: HDK soruşturması: Gözaltına alınan 30 kişi tutuklandı, 13 kişiye ev hapsi verildi