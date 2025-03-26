He has set the country on an irreversible path

Foreign News

A striking article was published in the French newspaper Le Monde following the arrest of İstanbul’s elected mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu. The piece argued that Turkey is being dragged into a regime resembling those of Russia and Azerbaijan.

The editorial analysed the shock caused by İmamoğlu’s detention during a dawn raid and his subsequent arrest, stressing that this operation marks a critical turning point in Turkey’s shift from authoritarianism to autocracy.

REGIME CONTROL

The article recalled that Turkey’s electoral environment has long lacked fair competition, with almost the entire media under government control. It included the following observation:

“Even so, the opposition had until now been able to field strong candidates. However, the judge’s decision to imprison İmamoğlu has raised concerns that Turkey is moving from a pluralistic yet repressive system toward full autocracy in the style of Russia or Azerbaijan.”

RESULTS ARE BEING DETERMINED IN ADVANCE

According to the editorial, recent events in Turkey show that the opposition can no longer freely nominate candidates and that election results are effectively being determined in advance. The Le Monde editorial continued: “Erdoğan does not shy away from directly attacking the CHP... On the contrary, he has further intensified this approach. The fact that the next presidential election is set for 2028 makes him even more comfortable.”

The West’s lack of response to the İmamoğlu operation was also addressed in the editorial. According to Le Monde, the European Union has not shown the same stance it took during the Gezi protests, nor is it expected to.

“Given Donald Trump’s presidency, the war in Ukraine, and the situation in Syria, the West continues to view NATO-member Turkey as an important partner. However, the permanent slide of a geopolitically crucial country like Turkey into autocracy would be a disaster not only for the Turkish people but for anyone who defends democracy.”

AN AUTHORITARIAN REGIME OF THE RUSSIA-AZERBAIJAN TYPE IS BEING ESTABLISHED

The UK-based Financial Times has described Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest as a clear sign that Turkey is being dragged into autocracy. The paper drew attention to both the increasing repression within the country and the silence of the West, stating: “Amid clouds of tear gas, Turkish democracy is fading from view.”

In the article, which included the statement “Turkey is approaching a point of no return,” it was noted that “the arrest and removal from office of Ekrem İmamoğlu determines not only the fate of an opposition mayor, but also of Turkey’s democratic future.”

Highlighting that the arrests have triggered the largest protests of the last decade, the article also observed that many young people in Turkey feel abandoned and hopeless.

According to Financial Times, the issue is not just about İmamoğlu: “This movement, led by university students, reflects the growing belief that Turkey has crossed the line between a competitive authoritarian system and a full-fledged autocracy in the style of Russia and Azerbaijan.”

