He underwent angioplasty: Mahir Polat sent back to prison!

Mahir Polat, Deputy Secretary General of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), who was hospitalised after falling ill in Silivri Prison where he is being held as part of the investigation into İBB, has been discharged following angioplasty and returned to prison.

The decision to return Polat to prison has drawn strong reactions on social media. Many citizens expressed their anger by stating, “They are trying to kill Mahir Polat.” Numerous posts argued that Polat should be released considering his health condition.

Polat, who had previously overcome thyroid cancer and continues to undergo regular PET scans, also suffers from hypertension and diabetes. Due to sleep apnoea, he must use a breathing device, raising serious concerns over whether his health condition is compatible with prison conditions.

Source: Anjiyo olmuştu: Mahir Polat yeniden cezaevine gönderildi!