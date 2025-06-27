He wants to bury me in concrete

Timur Soykan

The CHP is in turmoil ahead of the CHP Congress case to be heard on 30 June. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is not acting in concert with the CHP's current leadership. It appears that he is now waiting for the absolute nullity decision. Ekrem İmamoğlu requested that Özgür Özel and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu discuss the convention case and the ‘absolute nullity’ issue and establish a roadmap together.

During his meeting with Kılıçdaroğlu, he stated, "You are our General President. Establish a roadmap with Özgür Özel. If you wish, you may contact Özgür Özel, or he may contact you." Özgür Özel responded, "I have gone there many times. If I call as the CHP General Chairman and receive a negative response, it would not be appropriate." As a result, it was decided to form a delegation of senior party members. Among them was Engin Özkoç, who had been close to Kılıçdaroğlu for years.

NAMES IN THE DELEGATION

Engin Özkoç, Mansur Yavaş, Vahap Seçer and Zeydan Karalar, experienced politicians from the party, secured an appointment with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The delegation went to Kılıçdaroğlu's office in Ankara at 3 p.m. on 24 June. As someone who has been with Kılıçdaroğlu for years, Engin Özkoç was asked to speak first. Engin Özkoç began by saying, ‘Mr. Chairman.’ He explained that the country and the world were going through a very critical period. He brought up the convention case and said that Erdoğan should not use the government's power to influence the process. Let's move forward with the process in the direction determined by us, by our chairmen, he said.

He said that this process would cause great damage to the party and that the leaders and mayors were inside. He repeated, "Come, meet with Özgür Özel." Kılıçdaroğlu said that if the court's decision was not directly complied with, a trustee would be appointed, and he said, "I will accept it."

Upon this, Vahap Seçer took the floor. "You are our general chairman. There are sensitivities among the people regarding this process. They want to divide the CHP with this case. We are also trying to prevent a trustee from being appointed. Have a meal with Özgür Özel, either with us or alone. He will have a proposal for you," he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu was very clear. "Both the General Headquarters and the general chairman are there. How will they proceed once the general chairman is determined? They cannot make appointments, pay bills, or appoint members of parliament. How will they proceed?" he said.

Mansur Yavaş was deeply affected and angered by these words: “If this process proceeds as you say, the party will split. I will give up politics.” Kılıçdaroğlu, however, was very calm. He said, “Tell Özgür Özel not to demoralized. We will discuss it after the court hearing.”

'IT WILL TAKE 1-1.5 YEARS'

The delegation had lost hope that Kılıçdaroğlu would manage this process together with the current party leadership. The big question was how long this interim period would last. Engin Özkoç said, ‘How long will this process take? The convention process will take 10 months.’ Kılıçdaroğlu, however, did not hesitate to reveal his plan and said, “It will take 1 to 1.5 years.” Engin Özkoç responded, “This process will wear the party down. It will play into Erdoğan’s hands.” Kılıçdaroğlu continued with the same ease: ‘Why should that be the case? Our coming won't be bad.’ The delegation visited İmamoğlu after the meeting and relayed these words. Ekrem İmamoğlu was deeply disappointed and very upset. ‘They want to bury me here in concrete,’ he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Beni betona gömmek istiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on June 27, 2025.