Health and Safety Labour Watch-Turkey report reveals 177 worker deaths in January

According to the report of the Health and Safety Labour Watch-Turkey (HESA Labour Watch-Turkey) also known as İSİG Meclisi in Turkish, at least 177 workers lost their lives in January.

Regarding industries of work, 24% of the deaths occurred in construction and highways, 16% in transport, 13% in agriculture and forestry, 10% in accommodation, and 7% in commerce and office

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS COME FIRST

In the report, 29% of the deaths were caused by traffic accidents, 14% by crush, and 13% by falls from height.

Among the workers who lost their lives, 162 were male workers, 15 were women, 5 were children and 13 were refugee or migrant workers.

9 WORKERS OVER 65 YEARS OF AGE DIED

Regarding the work deaths by age groups, 5 children and teenage workers between the ages of 5-17, 34 workers between the ages of 18-29, 67 workers between the ages of 30-49, 53 workers between the ages of 50-64, 9 workers aged 65 and over and 9 workers of unknown age lost their lives.

INCREASE IN WORK RELATED DEATHS IN THE EARTHQUAKE REGION

Dozens of workers die every year in Turkey due to unsafe working conditions.

Worker deaths increased in the earthquake zone, where construction work is intensified after the earthquakes centred in Kahramanmaraş on 6 February.

At least 51 construction workers died in the earthquake zone in 2023 and at least 107 in 2024. 7 children were among the dead.

Murat Çakır, General Coordinator of the HESA Labour Watch-Turkey, made a statement to BirGün about the labour murders in the earthquake zone and said, ‘We observed an increase in labour related murders in Antep, Urfa, Adıyaman, Malatya and Hatay. The situation in these cities is really severe. Zey village in Adıyaman İndere has become a labour murder basin with the death of 9 workers in TOKİ. Last week we learnt that 1 more worker died here, and 10 workers have died in these constructions in 10 months. This shows how unsafe and unprotected labour is widespread in this region.’

According to the data of the HESA Labour Watch-Turkey, in the earthquake region;

* At least 51 construction workers died in 2023 and at least 107 construction workers died in 2024.

* In 2024, 22 per cent of construction deaths were recorded in the region.

* 1 out of every 5 workers who died in construction in the whole country lost their lives in these cities.

* An average of 10 construction workers lost their lives every month.

* 7 children, one of them doing apprenticeship, died while working.

* At least 10 refugee workers lost their lives.

* At least 10 workers lost their lives in the construction of the TOKİ earthquake residences in Zey village of Adıyaman.

Source: İSİG raporu: Bir ayda en az 177 işçi hayatını kaybetti