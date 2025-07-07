Healthcare is up for sale

Mustafa Kömüş

Due to the healthcare policies implemented by the AKP, citizens have been forced to use private hospitals for a long time. As a result, healthcare has been transformed from a fundamental right into a commodity that can be bought and sold. Private hospitals and health centres are now operating like commercial enterprises.

This situation has also been reflected in real estate website listings. These sites feature hospitals for sale or lease.

In particular, an agency posted approximately 30 listings for hospitals, clinics, medical centres, and health centres on a well-known real estate website. Almost none of the listings provided any details. All the advertisements use similar phrases such as ‘All facilities available. For more information, please call.’ The agency has different advertisements with titles such as ‘Elite location hospital for sale,’ ‘Operating hospital for sale in Anatolia,’ and ‘Hospital for sale in Anatolia.’ The prices go up to 495 million Turkish lira.

There are also advertisements posted directly by the owners outside of the agency. One advertisement for a hospital in İstanbul with 55 beds and 18 staff members provides information about the specialisations of the staff members. Another advertisement for a dental clinic for sale in İstanbul states, "A 6-storey independent building that has been in operation for 3 years, with 6 units, 3 of which are currently active. Located on a main street with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, glass-fronted, with reasonable rent. S. Gökçen, luxury hotels and easy access to public transportation.‘

An advertisement for a dental clinic for sale in Beşiktaş, İstanbul, is quite detailed. The advertisement states, ’Dental clinic for sale in one of the most prestigious locations in the city! High sign value and central location with heavy foot traffic. It is tastefully decorated with stylish and modern furniture. An opportunity not to be missed for investors and dentists!‘

An advertisement for a hospital for sale with a running business in Ankara includes the following statements: ’Hospital and building for sale with running business and licence. The property can be transferred if desired."

For a beauty centre in Çanakkale available for lease, the advertisement states: ‘The most distinctive feature that makes our beauty salon valuable is its 7-year prestigious history and the fact that it has been professionally operated by a medical aesthetic doctor for 7 years. As a result, it has a potential customer portfolio. Therefore, the person taking over the business will be able to start generating income without any hassle or delay.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sağlık satışa çıktı published in BirGün newspaper on July 7, 2025.